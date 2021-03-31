Highgate School ‘culture of rape’: Barnado is ‘deeply concerned’

A child charity has warned that growing reports of student sexual abuse are just the tip of the iceberg after Highgate School was accused of covering up a culture of rape.

Barnardo’s chief executive said he is deeply concerned as more than 240 pieces of sexual abuse evidence were claimed by Highgate School students, past and present.

The accounts are among more than 10,000 reports posted on the Everyones Invited website, where students can anonymously share their experiences of misogyny, harassment, abuse and assault.

Highgate Schoolsa said it is truly remorseful after launching an independent review of the charges, which will be led by former Court of Appeals judge Anne Rafferty.

Last Thursday (March 25), Highgate students walked out of the classroom in protest of male students committing heinous and inhumane acts after they told the school that the survivors had failed, not the victims.





A message left on a tree outside Highgate School

– Credit: Polly Hancock

These guys have now realized that they have nowhere to hide and will never have anywhere to hide again. We will not stand for this anymore, said one student.

Boys can make mistakes because of hormones, as I was told yesterday, but we girls do not deserve to violate our human rights just because these boys can not control themselves.

The student said that male violence should be eradicated once and for all, adding: I think we have all shown at Highgate School, as a community, the students standing in front of me today, we will not be silent anymore.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has called national reports of sexual abuse shocking and disgusting.

The government is facing calls to launch an investigation into the scandal, including from the Labor Party and Robert Halfon, Conservative chairman of the Community Education Selection Committee.

Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, warned that many children are bullied from an early age, including on the way to school, the classroom or the playground.

A survey by the charity Plan International UK suggests that most young girls and women have experienced bullying-related behaviors at school, university, or college.

The survey, with more than 1,000 girls aged 14 to 21, found that only 39% of respondents said they had not experienced any bullying behavior.





Police are investigating reports of sexual offenses following the increase in evidence

– Credit: Polly Hancock

A spokesman for the Survivors Trust, which supports victims of sexual abuse, said: “The experiences of sexual abuse, rape and sexual harassment shared by students at Highgate School and schools across the UK are deeply disturbing.

“We welcome Highgate Schools independent review of student sexual abuse allegations. However, it is clear that the issue is broad and not limited to one school. Once again, we are seeing the bleak reality of how the culture of rape infiltrates our society.

Worryingly, we are again hearing survivors ’experiences of victims’ guilt and lack of support from people in positions of power.

“We need to significantly change the way we approach issues about sex, relationships and consent.

Barnardo chief executive Javed Khan said: “I am deeply concerned about recent reports of sexual abuse and harassment against school children.

The testimonials on the All Invitations website shed new light on these traumatic experiences and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West called on every Highgate student who has been a victim of sexual abuse to come forward and seek support.

Following a review of the testimony of All Guests, Metropolitan Police said they were now investigating a number of criminal offenses.





“Highgate students have called for an end to male violence once and for all.”

– Credit: Polly Hancock

Mets Chief of Rape and Sexual Offenses, Chief Detective Mel Laremore, said: We understand the complex and varied reasons why many surviving victims do not contact law enforcement, but I want to personally provide anyone who needs our help to we are here for you.

A Highgate School spokeswoman said she handled any serious allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Where charges are made, we follow protective instructions, support the student and make referrals to relevant authorities including the Police and the Local MES Authority, the spokesman said.

We are committed to an external, independent review, as announced last week.

Anyone with information about an offense that may have been committed should contact the police at 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For more information on where you can get support if you are a victim of sexual assault, visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/sexual-health/help-after-rape-and-sexual-assault/