LOOK: Local grocery stores recreate Duterte’s ‘birthday cake with rice’





MANILA – At least two bakeries in Metro Manila have come up with small cakes that look like cups of rice – just like what President Rodrigo Duterte recently had during his “simple” birthday party in Davao. On Wednesday, Pasig-based Nicelybaked released what it called a “simple cake for simple banquets”, which immediately went viral online. Nicelybaked has not yet responded to ABS-CBN’s request for an interview, but she said in a Facebook post that the 4×2-inch “rice cake” has chocolate ganache filling and frosting. It is priced at P450 and comes with a candle on top, just like in the President photos. “Steal the dad’s look during his 76th birthday with this literally rice cake. And at least it’s just a birthday party, not a funeral,” Nicelybaked said in his post. Bunny Baker, which specializes in custom-made cakes, also offered a “rice cake” on Thursday as part of a social media gift. Acknowledging that “someone already beat us with the idea of ​​rice dessert,” the local bakery got it a grade including a tip that looks like President Duterte. “Didn’t buy a cake? No problem! We all deserve a cake this ECQ,” she said in a Facebook post. In an online interview with ABS-CBN News, The Bunny Baker said their fondant-covered chocolate cake was “well received” on social media. “The idea was automatic. Once we saw the pictures of the President with his ‘cake’ made of rice, we wanted to make a custom cake already. It reminded us that there are really people who can not afford or do not have the opportunity to to have a proper cake for their celebrations, “she said. “We don’t always make cakes about current events, but lately we’ve felt the need to make a stand,” the bakery added. “In this case, a rice cake just seemed like a custom-made option.” In addition to the “rice cake,” Bunny Baker earlier came up with a custom-made cake that marked the start of the second year of the pandemic. It featured balls that looked like President Duterte and the coronavirus, with the latter filled with gold coins. “A year later, we are worse off than when we started. This is what happens when people at the top see the pandemic as an opportunity to make money instead of an opportunity to help,” she said in a post on Facebook. Related videos:







