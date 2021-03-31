Tropical forests in Brazil and elsewhere are being cut down, making it harder to attack climate change



Smoke falls from the Amazon forest reserve in the state of Par, Brazil, in August 2020. Brazil saw the largest forest loss in 2020, mainly due to fires and clearing of land for agriculture. (Carl de Souza / AFP / Getty Images)

Loss of forests critical to wildlife protection and slowing climate change accelerated during 2020, despite a worldwide pandemic that otherwise led to a dramatic drop in greenhouse gas emissions, a global study on Wednesday revealed .

The land saw nearly 100,000 square miles covered in lost trees last year, an area roughly the size of Colorado, according to a satellite-based study by Global Watch Watch. The change represents nearly 7 percent more trees lost than in 2019.

Vital and moist primary forests of the tropics, which store large amounts of carbon, saw even greater destruction. More than 16,000 square miles of these forests disappeared last year, a 12 percent increase, the survey found.

It is shocking to see deforestation growing despite the covid crisis and restrictions in many areas of life, said Simon Lewis, professor of global change science at University College London, in an interview.

The deforestation of the world in 2020 had many causes, including massive fires in Russia, Australia and the United States, as well as drought and insect infestation.

In the tropics, meanwhile, the main drivers were uncontrolled fires and the expansion of agriculture.

Brazil, which is home to much of the Amazon rainforest, saw the most tropical forest disappear, largely due to wildfires and land clearing, most of it illegally. The nation lost a large chunk of old-growth forests in 2020 larger than the state of Connecticut.

The findings suggest that the world is heading in the wrong direction if the goal is to rapidly reduce global carbon emissions and mitigate climate change. All of those trees cut down in primary rainforests contributed to the equivalent of 2.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, estimates the Global Forest Watch.

Every year, we sound the alarm, but we were still losing forests with a quick clip, said Frances Seymour, a senior fellow at the World Resources Institute, who launched Global Forest Watch, a collaboration with numerous partner organizations.

The new figures do not necessarily represent permanent deforestation, especially outside the tropics. Many of the areas that disappeared in 2020, such as those lost in fires, are expected to grow again. Forested plots cut down on managed tree plantations are also not permanent losses.

However, many of the devastation in vital tropical forests stems from agricultural growth for crops such as soybeans and livestock, which is usually permanent. In Brazil, for example, new data detail a disturbing expansion within the infamous deforestation arc south of the Amazon.

From an atmospheric perspective, deforestation has an immediate impact on climate because carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, is released if wood is burned or left to decompose. But the loss of trees also has longer-term consequences, because even if the vegetation returns, it may not absorb carbon as before. Some scientists fear that the warming climate, for example, could be transformed certain regions of the Amazon in the savannah, permanently reducing their carbon storage potential.

In the Amazon and other parts of Brazil, fires do not usually occur naturally, at least not on a large scale. They often occur when people light flames to clear the ground, but then can not control them. In Brazil, the vast western wetland region known as the Pantanal, out-of-control fires consumed a staggering 30 percent of peat-rich land by 2020, causing intense carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

You do not get sparks without people, said Deborah Lawrence, a professor at the University of Virginia who studies the links between tropical deforestation and climate change.

However, there is also concern that a warming planet is changing forests in a way that exacerbates the blaze, and this may account for some of the extreme fires that have recently devastated Russia, Australia and parts of the United States.

Rising fires and disturbances is the part that is much harder to control, said Richard Houghton, a forest loss expert at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts. So if this is growing, it’s not good.

Still, there is light of hope in Wednesday’s issues, at least for some regions of the world.

Indonesia pa shocking shows in 2015, for example, while fires lit by humans consumed drained soils, which store gigantic amounts of carbon. Since then, however, government policies have helped curb deforestation and better protect the nations’ forests, and the country has seen a steady decline in tree cover losses for the fourth year in a row..

By contrast, Brazil saw high levels of forest loss in the mid-2000s, but an international soybean moratorium and other corrective action by officials there led to forest loss for nearly a decade. Now, the problem has grown again near the levels that made such a concern start.

What governments do matters, said Lewis, a tropical forest expert, adding that deforestation is not inevitable and depends heavily on public policy. Countries can catch deforestation rates and bring them down. It’s possible. However within our capture.

Congo, which is home to most of the world’s second-largest tropical forests, also showed the second highest level of forest loss in the tropics during 2020. Losses there have been steadily increasing for a decade, driven by local small-scale clearing of land for agriculture and firewood. Scientists fear that possible forest losses in the vast Congo Basin have just begun.

This is all happening as the world is supposed to be using its forests as a key weapon in the fight to slow global warming. If forests continue to shrink, the possibility of limiting warming to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) increases compared to pre-industrial levels which is the point beyond which scientists warn of increasingly deep environmental damage.

It’s a critical part of keeping temperatures below 1.5 C, Lewis said. Restoring tropical forests is one of the most efficient ways to remove carbon dioxide and slow down climate change.

In a massive report published in 2019, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlighted the vital role played by forests in helping to combat climate change.

Reduce deforestation and forest degradation ul [greenhouse gas] emissions, the authors write, noting that forest protection can mitigate up to 5.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. By providing long-term livelihoods to communities, sustainable forest management can reduce the rate of forest conversion to non-forest uses (eg, agricultural land or settlements).

Fulfilling what in a warming world with a growing population will require increasing the efficiency of food production on existing land, Lewis said. The global agricultural footprint should be limited to land that is already under agriculture, he said, adding that it means reducing food waste and shifting human diets to include less meat and dairy products.

The more forest that is cut down or burned, the more the world loses its ability to cause forests to extract carbon from the atmosphere not to mention the loss of old-growth trees that have trapped carbon for generations, Lawrence said.

We can not lose that stock, said Lawrence, who refers to the woods as a carbon sequestration machine. If we do not lose them, we have to work really, really hard [to cut global emissions]. If we lose them, I do not think we can achieve it.

Talks about how to slow down and avoid deforestation have been going on for a very long time among world leaders, but the problem persists. And yet, we are losing the tropical forest, she said. And that’s just sad.

The clearest solution would be broadly tax greenhouse gas pollution, she said. A carbon price is essential, she said.

Like other experts, Lawrence said it is difficult to overestimate how difficult it will be for the world to meet its climate goals without much help from forests.

“Give me a hole in my stomach because I don’t think we can do it,” she said. That is, if deforestation is not brought under control. Science says these forests are extremely important. I also love these forests and want to see them stay.