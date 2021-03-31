Australia: Group of Eight Elite Universities





Widely known as the Australian version of the Ivy League, Group of Eight (Go8) is a coalition of eight leading universities with a reputation for their diverse programs and quality education. Diverse and attractive, Australia is the largest island in the world with a relatively small population of 24.5 million. Thanks to the incomparable range of study options, the country is expected to take the UK as the second most popular study destination in the world, right after the United States. Boasting a well-developed education system, Australia offers international students with more than 1,200 institutions and 22,000 elective courses, in every discipline and at every level. To date, about 680,000 international students are pursuing their studies there, with a third choosing to study at a Go8 university. Go8, incorporated in 1999, is a group of the eight oldest and leading research-intensive universities in Australia, i.e., Australian National University, University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, University of New South Wales, University of Queensland, Monash University, University of Western Australia and University of Adelaide. They undertake 70% of Australia’s university studies and educate more than half of Australia’s physicians, dentists and veterinarians. In addition, they have fed every Nobel Prize winner educated at an Australian university. Unlike English-speaking country admission requirements, Australian universities will consider all subjects, including those taught by the Chinese, giving Hong Kong students the highest flexibility. Students must achieve level three or higher of each subject at HKDSE and also achieve the score of 6 bands at IELTS. Overall, Australian universities will look at the applicant’s overall score for the top five HKDSE courses. For Go8 universities, the minimum admission score usually ranges from 15 to 25 points. What makes studying in Australia more attractive is that universities do not set a entry requirement for a course. As for Hong Kong universities, some specialized programs will require students to meet elective course requirements. For example, a physiotherapy degree will require students to take level two or higher in physics and biology. No entry requirement, Australian universities allow students to choose the program they want, regardless of their academic background. Take the University of Sydney as an example, they admit students without any science to pursue well-known specialties like veterinary medicine, pharmacy and engineering. To attract and retain talent, the Australian government has offered an extended visa option with a path to permanent residence for Hong Kong students. Starting in July 2020, current and prospective students from Hong Kong will be eligible for a temporary 5-year graduate visa upon completion of their undergraduate studies. For graduates who choose to live and work in regional Australia, the path to permanent residence will be available after 3 years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos