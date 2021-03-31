South Korea’s foreign minister will visit China for the first time in three years





Seoul / Beijing (Reuters) – A South Korean foreign minister will visit China this week for the first time in three years, looking for ways to improve ties even as tensions are rising between Beijing and the United States, its most ally. important of the South. Photo Photo: South Korean National Security Office Chief Chung Eui-yong attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool via Reuters Chung Eui-yong will travel to China on Friday and on Saturday will meet with senior Chinese government diplomat Wang Yi State Counselor, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The meeting of the diplomatic ministers of Korea and China will serve as an opportunity to explore ways to develop bilateral relations between Korea and China and to exchange in-depth views on the Korean Peninsula, regional and international issues, the statement said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference in Beijing that relations with South Korea were enjoying a healthy development and that next year would be one of the cultural exchanges ahead of 2022, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the ties. of both countries. China is ready to work with the Republic of Korea to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to deepen practical communication and cooperation in order to advance the strategic partnership of cooperation, she said. South Korea has sought to mend ties with China after a dispute erupted in 2016 over a U.S. anti-missile system deployed in South Korea resulted in a sharp decline in its tourism, cosmetics and entertainment industry, which had advanced thanks to Chinese demand. China is South Korea’s largest trading partner. Relations have improved since then, and political leaders from both countries have paid, including recently, a visit to South Korea from Yi in November. The last time a South Korean foreign minister visited China was in 2017. Neither side elaborated on the agenda, but a diplomatic source said Chung would like to persuade Beijing to ease an unofficial boycott of Korean entertainment since the missile dispute. A key priority is easing restrictions on Korean films and Korean television dramas, which are currently facing difficulties in appearing in cinemas or online, the source said. A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Seoul was seeking to ensure that through ambitious exchange plans the private sector continued economic co-operation. The official said Seoul was encouraged, for example, by China’s recent decision to approve licenses for some South Korean video game makers. In addition to economic issues, South Korea sees China as helpful in reviving stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea, a longtime ally of Beijing. The new US administration of President Joe Biden, however, has begun a confrontation with China, while South Korea must balance its interests. “Our basic position is clear and not at all vague: Based on the solid South Korea-US alliance, the determined position of governments is to harmoniously improve South Korea-China relations,” Chung told a news conference Wednesday. Chung met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in mid-March. Reporting by Josh Smith and Yew Lun Tian; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Sangmi Cha in Seoul and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore

