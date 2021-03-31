



ROMEA Italian intelligence service backed by military police The Carabinieri entered a clandestine meeting in a Roman parking garage early Wednesday morning as an Italian navy officer was handing over a secret file of Italian state secrets and classifying NATO documents -s a Russian spy who reported a small sum of 5,000 ($ 5,863) in cash to exchange documents. The Italian, who was the captain of a naval frigate, was taken into custody on charges of espionage and endangering state security. Russia, which has diplomatic status, was released at the Russian embassy in Rome and will be deported. On Tuesday, Italy’s foreign ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Razov to address the issue. The foreign ministers’ office later announced that Italy had expelled two Russian diplomats in connection with the arrest, but did not specify who the second Russian was or what role he or she may have played. The Russian Embassy in Rome confirmed the events and issued a brief statement, saying it was verifying details and hoped the inappropriate series of events would not compromise relations between the two nations. For now, we consider it inappropriate to comment on what happened, the statement said. In any case, we hope that what happened is not reflected in bilateral relations between Russia and Italy. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s obsession with the destruction of NATO, which was largely supported by former President Donald Trump, has not yet been confirmed as the motive for the sale of these documents. There are six NATO bases in Italy, all joint operations with the US and Italian military. It is not yet known in which of those bases the alleged Italian spy worked. NATO officials did not immediately return requests for information, but this is the second event involving classified NATO documents in recent weeks. In mid-March, an Estonian researcher with NATO permission was arrested for spying for China. The two had been under surveillance for more than two months in an investigation led by Italian intelligence chief Mario Parente. They were arrested while passing the dossier for a bunch of money, according to local media based on unnamed sources.

