Macron, Merkel discuss possible cooperation of Sputnik V vaccines with Putin | Mighty 790 KFGO





PARIS / MOSCOW (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible vaccine co-operation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday, Macron’s office and the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed forecasts for Russia’s main Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as possible deliveries and joint production of vaccines within the EU. The European Union regulator – the European Medicines Agency – has not yet given its approval to Sputnik V, but is considering it, and some individual EU member states have either approved it or are considering it for approval in a national level. The use of the Russian vaccine has divided the 27-nation bloc with some like Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, saying there is no need for Sputnik V and others, such as Charles Michel, who chairs the EU summits. accusing Moscow of using vaccines for propaganda, something it denies. Behind the scenes, the bloc is showing increased interest in the purpose of Sputnik V, diplomatic and official EU sources told Reuters. Macron and Merkel had also told Putin to respect the rights of jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny and to safeguard his health, the French presidency said in a statement. The Kremlin said Putin had explained what he called the “objective circumstances” of the Navalny case, which saw him jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called politically motivated. He has since claimed he is not receiving proper medical treatment. The three leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Belarus, Libya, Syria and agreed to coordinate efforts so that Iran returns to full compliance with its international obligations, the French statement said. Putin used the call to accuse Ukraine of provoking an armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and of failing to honor previous agreements on its war-torn east, the Kremlin said. (Report by Michel Rose in Paris and Andrew Osborn in Moscow; Edited by Tom Balmforth)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos