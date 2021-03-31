Time to toughen up with China in global trade, UK tells G7 allies





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday pushed the G7 allies to toughen up with China over harmful practices that undermine the international trading system, demanding an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organization rules. Trade Minister Liz Truss will host her G7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using the Britains platform as the current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate. This is the time to step up with China and bring them into the global trade system, but also to modernize the WTO. In many ways it stalled in the 1990s, she told the Financial Times in an interview. Since leaving the European Union and relying on its economic future in global trade, Britain has stepped up its criticism of China’s trade practices. People can not believe in free trade if it is not fair, Truss said in a statement before the meeting. Public confidence has been corroded by harmful practices, from the use of forced labor to environmental degradation and the theft of intellectual property. China, a WTO member since 2001, denies stealing intellectual property, unjustly damaging the environment or improperly trading in goods made by forced labor. Wider relations between London and Beijing have soured in recent months, with just human rights sanctions in China and a bitter feud over reforms in the governing body of the former British colony of Hong Kong. Britain and other WTO members argue that China benefits from exceptions to the rules made decades ago and no longer reflects its status as an economic superpower. The WTO was created when China was 10% the size of the US economy, Truss told FT. It is ridiculous that it is still self-determination as a developing country and those rules need to change. Other G7 allies, including US President Joe Biden, agree on the need to reform the WTO and address China’s growing global influence. The problem is finding a solution that all parties agree on. Echoing the fears of many Western nations that they would lose control of the international order after World War II in China, Truss said that if the WTO could not be reformed, countries would find other frameworks to trade. in. A strategic review of British foreign policy this month focused on the need to gain more influence in the Indo-Pacific to balance against China, describing its authoritarian leadership and economic power as the biggest state-based threat to security. economic development of Britain. The ministers will join the call from the recently elected WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who inherited an organization that has struggled to implement and modernize its rule book. China has expressed confidence in its leadership and also said it wants reforms and a more effective trade system. Reporting by William James; Editing by Elizabeth Piper, Peter Graff, William Maclean

