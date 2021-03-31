France’s Macron under pressure to close as flights to Covid-19 hospital fly

Macron will address the nation at 8pm (2pm ET) as he faces growing criticism over his approach to the current Covid-19 wave. His administration has favored regional restrictions on strict national blockades imposed on other European nations, against the advice of France’s scientific council.
A nationwide curfew was imposed at 7pm, with non-core businesses closed and movement limited to 19 of the 96 departments in mainland France, but there are some other measures to slow the rapid pace of infection across the country.
Macron, who is set to be re-elected next year, has justified the strategy by saying the country should consider the impacts on mental health and the economy in creating a balanced response to the third wave.
But today, more than 28,000 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in France, including 5,072 in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to data from the French health ministry. It’s the first time since April last year that ICU patient numbers have exceeded 5,000.
More than 40 ICUs and emergency physicians in Paris published an article in the Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, warning that ICUs in the region would reach capacity in the next two weeks if restrictions were not tightened.
In the Paris region alone there are more than 1,500 patients in the ICU.
Doctors write that they “had never experienced such a situation, even during the worst terrorist attacks in recent years,” and said there was a “noticeable discrepancy between the needs and resources available” in what they describes it as a “catastrophe.”
Much of Europe has tried to contain a third wave of Covid-19, in part driven by new variants that early studies suggest are more transmissible and possibly more deadly than previous ones. Like many European Union member states, France has prepared a slow vaccination program, as drug companies have failed to achieve their birth targets of tens of millions of vaccines.
Macron said last week that speeding up vaccination was a “national priority”, but he also acknowledged that European nations had lacked “ambition” about vaccine procurement.
Veterinarians and dentists have been allowed to administer Covid-19 vaccines in the country since Friday in order to “speed up the campaign”. More than 7.5 million people in France, about 11% of its population, have received at least one label of a two-dose regimen, government data show.
CNN’s Martin Goillandeau contributed to this report.
