France’s Macron under pressure to close as flights to Covid-19 hospital fly

Macron will address the nation at 8pm (2pm ET) as he faces growing criticism over his approach to the current Covid-19 wave. His administration has favored regional restrictions on strict national blockades imposed on other European nations, against the advice of France’s scientific council.

A nationwide curfew was imposed at 7pm, with non-core businesses closed and movement limited to 19 of the 96 departments in mainland France, but there are some other measures to slow the rapid pace of infection across the country.

Macron, who is set to be re-elected next year, has justified the strategy by saying the country should consider the impacts on mental health and the economy in creating a balanced response to the third wave.

But today, more than 28,000 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in France, including 5,072 in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to data from the French health ministry. It’s the first time since April last year that ICU patient numbers have exceeded 5,000.