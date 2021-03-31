



TOKYO, Japan Famous cherry blossoms in Japan have reached their flowering peak in many countries earlier this year than at any time since official records began to be kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying the change in climate is the probable cause. The Japanese favorite flower, called sakura, “once peaked in April, as the country celebrates the start of the new school and business year. However, that date has been dragging on earlier and now most years the flowers have mostly gone before the first day of school. This year’s peak peak was reached on March 26 in the ancient capital of Kyoto, the earliest since the Japan Meteorological Agency began collecting data in 1953 and 10 days ahead of the 30-year average. Similar records were set this year in more than a dozen cities across Japan. Some say this is the earliest peak flowering based on notes from historical documents, diaries and poetry books from Kyoto. Osaka Prefecture University environmental scientist Yasuyuki Aono, who follows such documents, said the earliest blooms he found before this year were March 27 in 1612, 1409 and 1236, although there is no data for several years. . RELATED: Cherry blossoms peaked this week at Missouri Botanical Garden RELATED: Spring started last Saturday. So what does this mean for our weather? We can say that it is most likely due to the impact of global warming, said Shunji Anbe, an official in the observation division at the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency tracks 58 reference cherry trees across the country, and this year 40 of them have already reached their peak bloom and 14 have done so in record time. The trees normally bloom for about two weeks each year from the first bud to all the flowers that fall. Cherry trees are sensitive to temperature changes and their flowering time can provide valuable data for climate change studies, Anbe said. According to agency data, the average temperature for Mars in Kyoto has risen to 10.6 degrees Celsius (51.1 F) in 2020 from 8.6 C (47.5 F) in 1953. So far this year the average temperature on Mars in Japan has been 12.4 C (54.3 F) Sakura has profoundly influenced Japanese culture for centuries and has been used regularly in poetry and literature with their fragility seen as a symbol of life, death and rebirth.

