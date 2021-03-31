The newest recorded coldest temperature measured by satellite





VIIRS infrared view of storms near Nauru on December 29, 2018. The coldest parts of the clouds are purple while the warm Pacific Ocean is orange. Credit: Natural Environment Research Council

A new paper led by Dr. Simon Proud, research associate at the Department of Physics and the National Center for Earth Observation, describes an unprecedented cold temperature measured on top of a strong storm cloud in the Pacific from a satellite orbiting the Earth. This temperature of -111C is more than 30C colder than typical storm clouds and is the coldest known measurement of storm cloud temperature.

In the lower part of the Earth’s atmosphere, known as the troposphere, the air temperature decreases with altitude and can reach -90C in the tropics. Tropical storms and cyclones can rise to great heights, up to 18 km (11 thousand), and therefore the peaks of these storm clouds become extremely cold. Temperature sensors inside satellites orbiting the Earth can detect these cold clouds: Enabling meteorologists to monitor such storms and issue weather warnings. On December 29, 2018, the VIIRS sensor on board the US satellite NOAA-20, overcame a severe storm in the Southwest Pacific, approximately 400 km south of Nauru. This storm was so powerful that it pushed through the troposphere and into the stratosphere; continuing to cool as it gained altitude despite the fact that the surrounding air was warmer: An event known as a climbing peak. This overrun led to storm clouds that became the coldest known storm cloud temperature recorded, -111C, and cloud peaks reached an altitude of over 20.5 km (12.8mi) above sea level. Map of all extremely cold cloud temperatures detected by NASA’s Aqua satellite between 2004-2020. Credit: Natural Environment Research Council

“This storm reached an unprecedented temperature that pushes the boundaries of what current satellite sensors are capable of measuring,” explains Dr. Proud. “We found that these really cold temperatures seem to be becoming more common with the same number of extremely cold temperatures in the three years as in the 13 years before that. This is important, as colder cloud storms have tend to be more extreme and more dangerous to humans on earth due to hail, lightning and wind.Now we need to understand whether this increase is due to our climate change or whether it is due to a “perfect storm” of weather conditions that have produced extreme storm outbreaks in recent years “. VIIRS ‘success in identifying these cold temperatures is due to its ability to measure at extremely detailed spatial scales. Co-author Scott Bachmeier, a research meteorologist at the Collaborative Institute for Satellite Meteorological Studies / Center for Science and Spatial Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison, explains that “since the coldest part of an upper turret ever can overcome cold be 1 km or less, the superior spatial resolution of polar orbiting satellite instruments (such as VIIRS and MODIS) provides a more accurate detection of the upper thermal launch characteristics compared to the instruments used in geostationary satellites often for weather monitoring. Upcoming satellite missions, such as EUMETSAT MetOp-Second Generation, will allow for even more detailed analysis of extreme storm events in the future. The work of NCEO staff in understanding uncertainty and designing future satellite missions is vital for monitoring cold clouds: Sensors are less accurate at colder temperatures and without accurate knowledge of this uncertainty our ability to monitor whether Extreme storms are becoming more frequent it is hindered. NASA examines Tropical Storm Mangga in infrared light More information:

Simon Richard Proud et al. Record New Temperatures Associated with a Deep Tropical Convective Event, Geophysical research paper (2021) Simon Richard Proud et al. Record New Temperatures Associated with a Deep Tropical Convective Event,(2021) DOI: 10.1029 / 2020GL092261 Provided by the Natural Environment Research Council







