International News: WHO team seeks patience after first search for virus origin (31/3/21)

Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team speaks to reporters at the end of the WHO mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, on February 10 in the central Chinese province of Hubei. By Han Guan ~ Associated Press, dossier

Geneva – An international team after a long-awaited study of the possible origins of COVID-19 with Chinese counterparts on Tuesday called it a “first start” as the United States and allies expressed concerns about the findings and China trumpeted co-operation. saj.

Team Leader Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization presented the first phase of the team look at the possible origins of the pandemic that has killed nearly 2.8 million people and plunged the economy since it first appeared in China over a year ago .

The report, obtained by the Associated Press on Monday and officially published on Tuesday, said transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and a laboratory leak is “extremely impossible”. The head of the WHO has said that all hypotheses remain open.

Following the publication of the report, the US and more than a dozen other countries expressed concerns about the study, pointing to delays and lack of access to samples and data – without pointing fingers at Beijing directly. China responded by reiterating its criticism of attempts to “politicize” the issue.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was still reviewing the WHO report, but said it “lacks data, essential information … Lack of access. Lack of transparency.” She said the study did not rise to the level of impact the pandemic has had on the world.

“That is why we have also called for additional steps forward,” she told a news conference. “It does not lead us to any closer (or) greater sense than we had six to nine months ago about the origin.”

Separately, in what he called a joint statement from 14 countries, the State Department said they were calling for “momentum” for a second phase review by experts and stressed the need for “further animal studies” to find means of introduction into humans “of the coronavirus.

The countries expressed support for WHO experts and staff, citing their “tireless” work towards ending the pandemic and understanding its origins to help prevent a future. But they said the study was “significantly delayed and there was no access to complete, original data and samples”.

Subscribe to the newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter about coronavirus (COVID-19)

Psaki said China “has not been transparent” with the UN health agency.

Critics of the Chinese government in Washington and beyond say it took too long to allow team members: Their roughly four-week visit to China in January and February came more than a year after the coronavirus outbreak was noted for first time in Wuhan city.

The European Union, in a separate statement, echoed concerns about the late start of the study, the delayed deployment of the expert team and the limited availability of samples and data, but called the report “a useful first step”. “.

A statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website after the release showed China’s co-operation with the WHO and said the Chinese side of the team “provided the necessary facilitation for the team’s work, fully demonstrating its openness, transparency and responsible attitude”.

He reiterated China’s frequent criticism of efforts to politicize the issue, saying it “would jeopardize anti-pandemic cooperation and cost more lives”. He also reiterated the Chinese government’s belief that the study of the origin of the pandemic “should be carried out in many countries and localities”.

Ben Embarek said team members faced political pressure from “all sides”, but insisted: “We never got under pressure to remove critical elements in our report.” He also noted “privacy” issues in China that prevented the sharing of some data, saying similar restrictions exist in many countries.

Joined by several team members for a press conference, Ben Embarek said “where we did not have full access to all the raw data we wanted, which has been placed as a recommendation for future studies”.

This was a key theme for the WHO team: More needs to be done and many questions remain unanswered.

“This is just the beginning – we have just scratched the surface of this very complex set of studies that needs to be done,” said Ben Embarek. “We have shown a lot of additional studies that need to be done from now on.”

“This is a job in progress,” he added, “and we all need to be patient.”

Ben Embarek said it was difficult to know when – if at all – the exact origin of the pandemic would come to light. While team members believe a hypothesis that the virus may have come out of a lab was not possible, nor was it “impossible,” he said.

“We have not seen or been able to hear or see or see anything that would guarantee different conclusions on our part,” he said.

But in his report, the team proposed further research in every area except the laboratory leak hypothesis – a speculative theory that was promoted by former US President Donald Trump among others. He also said the role played by a seafood market where human cases were first identified was uncertain.

The suspicion of China partly supports the theory that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan. The report cited several reasons for all but dismissing that possibility.

“This is a dynamic process. Nothing is thrown away. There are no definite conclusions,” said Ben Embarek. “And I think that’s how we should look at the whole outcome of this report – and this work.”

Josh Boak contributed from Baltimore. ——

Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine AND https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak