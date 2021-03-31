Indonesias Pertamina sets fire to Balongan refinery storage units





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s state-owned oil company PT Pertamina said it had extinguished a fire that had engulfed part of its 125,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Balongan, West Java, and had begun preparations to restart the plant. The fire broke out shortly after midnight Monday, forcing Pertamina to close the plant and evacuate about 950 residents nearby. Six were treated in hospital due to the fire. Pertamina said in a statement that as of Wednesday afternoon, fires in all four affected storage units have been extinguished. Videos posted online showed massive flames and a large black column of smoke rising from the site. The company was carrying out a cooling process and was planning to start preparing to restart the refinery as soon as it is safe to do so, she said. “Hopefully the Balongan refinery can be operational again after a full inspection has been carried out,” Agus Suprijanto, a Pertamina spokesman, said in a statement. Pertamina expected the closure could be removed within four to five days as the damage was limited to the plant’s storage area and did not affect its oil refining area, company officials said Monday. The company has said that only 7% of the refinery’s 1.35 million kilogram (KL) tank capacity was affected and that the burning tanks had held only about 23,000 KL of gasoline. Pertamina said national fuel reserves remained safe and any shortage of fuel in Jakarta that Balongan supplies could be offset by refineries in Cilacap and Tuban. Pertamina said there were no casualties, though media reported that a resident had died of a heart attack that was caused by the shock of the blast. West Java police said they will investigate the causes of the fire. (Report by Bernadette Christina, Franciska Nangoy; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore)

