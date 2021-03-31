US International Investment Position, Fourth Quarter and Year 2020





Fourth quarter Net international position of international investments, the difference between US residents’ foreign financial assets and liabilities was $ 14.09 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, according to statistics released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Assets totaled $ 32.16 trillion and liabilities were $ 46.25 trillion. At the end of the third quarter, the net investment position was $ 13.86 trillion (Table 1). The change of $ 227.5 billion in net investment position from the third quarter to the fourth quarter came from net financial transactions of $ 287.1 billion and other net changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes of $ 59.6 billion ( Table A). COVID-19 Impact on the International Investment Position Fourth Quarter 2020 The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect IIP in the fourth quarter of 2020. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be determined in IIP statistics because impacts are usually embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately. Table A. Quarterly change in US international investment position

Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted Position,

2020 Q3 Change in position in 2020 Q4 Position,

2020 Q4 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes

in position 1 Net international position of international investments -13,864.6 -227.5 -287.1 59.6 -14,092.1 Net position excluding financial derivatives -13,891.6 -193.9 -289.7 95.8 -14,085.5 Financial derivatives other than reserves, net 26.9 -33.6 2.6 -36.2 -6.6 US assets 29,516.5 2,639.5 (2) (2) 32,156.0 Assets excluding financial derivatives 26,971.3 2,638.9 121.4 2,517.5 29,610.3 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,545.2 0.6 (2) (2) 2,545.7 US Liabilities 43,381.1 2,867.0 (2) (2) 46,248.1 Liabilities excluding financial derivatives 40,862.9 2,832.9 411.2 2,421.7 43,695.8 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,518.2 34.1 (2) (2) 2,552.4 1. The non-allocation of other changes in position in price changes, exchange rate changes and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for the annual statistics released in June of each year. 2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivative positions are available on a net basis; they are not separately available for U.S. assets and liabilities. US assets increased by $ 2.64 trillion, to a total of $ 32.16 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter, reflecting growth in all major asset categories, particularly portfolio investment and direct investment assets. Portfolio investment assets increased by $ 1.59 trillion, to $ 14.67 trillion, and direct investment assets increased by $ 955.5 billion, to $ 9.30 trillion, driven mainly by rising foreign stock prices and, to a greater extent, small, the appreciation of major foreign currencies against the US dollar that raised the value of US assets in dollar terms. US Liabilities increased by $ 2.87 trillion, to a total of $ 46.25 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter, reflecting growth in all major liability categories, particularly portfolio investment and direct investment liabilities. Portfolio investment liabilities increased by $ 1.64 trillion to $ 24.67 trillion and direct investment liabilities increased by $ 1.12 trillion to $ 11.97 trillion, driven mainly by U.S. stock price increases that increased the value of these liabilities. . International investment position aggregate updates in the third quarter 2020

Trillions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted Preliminary assessment Revised assessment Net international position of international investments -13.95 -13.86 US assets 29.41 29.52 US Liabilities 43.36 43.38 Viti 2020 US net international investment POSITION was $ 14.09 trillion at the end of 2020 compared to $ 11.05 trillion at the end of 2019 (Table 1). The $ 3.04 trillion change in net investment position from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020 came from net financial transactions of $ 743.6 billion and other net changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes of $ 2.30 trillion. dollars (Table B). US assets increased by $ 3.00 trillion, to a total of $ 32.16 trillion, at the end of 2020, reflecting growth in all major asset categories, particularly portfolio investment, financial derivatives and direct investment assets. Portfolio investment assets increased by $ 1.30 trillion, to $ 14.67 trillion, and direct investment assets increased by $ 496.9 billion, to $ 9.30 trillion, driven mainly by the appreciation of major foreign currencies against the US dollar, which raised the value of US assets in dollar terms, and to a lesser extent, from financial transactions. Financial derivatives rose $ 755.3 billion to $ 2.55 trillion, largely reflecting the rise in single currency interest contracts. Table B. Annual change in US international international investment position

Billions of dollars Position,

2019 Change in position in 2020 Position,

2020 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes

in position 1 Net international position of international investments -11,050.5 -3,041.6 -743.6 -2,298.0 -14,092.1 Net position excluding financial derivatives -11,070.7 -3,014.8 -740.3 -2,274.6 -14,085.5 Financial derivatives other than reserves, net 20.2 -26.8 -3.3 -23.5 -6.6 US assets 29,152.8 3,003.2 (2) (2) 32,156.0 Assets excluding financial derivatives 27,362.4 2,247.9 763.5 1,484.4 29,610.3 Financial derivatives other than reserves 1,790.4 755.3 (2) (2) 2,545.7 US Liabilities 40,203.3 6,044.8 (2) (2) 46,248.1 Liabilities excluding financial derivatives 38,433.0 5,262.7 1,503.7 3,759.0 43,695.8 Financial derivatives other than reserves 1,770.3 782.1 (2) (2) 2,552.4 1. The non-allocation of other changes in position in price changes, exchange rate changes and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for the annual statistics released in June of each year. 2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivative positions are available on a net basis; they are not separately available for U.S. assets and liabilities. US Liabilities increased by $ 6.04 trillion, to a total of $ 46.25 trillion, at the end of 2020, reflecting increases in all major liability categories, particularly portfolio investment, direct investment and financial derivative liabilities. Portfolio investment liabilities increased by $ 3.28 trillion to $ 24.67 trillion and direct investment liabilities increased by $ 1.42 trillion to $ 11.97 trillion, driven mainly by rising US stock prices and, to a greater extent, small, from financial transactions. Financial derivatives rose $ 782.1 billion to $ 2.55 trillion, largely reflecting the rise in single-currency interest contracts. Upcoming US International Investment Position Update The annual U.S. International Investment Position Update will be released along with preliminary estimates for the first quarter of 2021 on June 30, 2021. A preview of the annual update will appear in the April 2021 issue issue. Current Business Survey. * * * Next release: June 30, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT

US International Investment Position, First Quarter 2021 and Annual Update * * *

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos