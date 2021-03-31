Essential part of aircraft cockpit sound recorder found weeks after Indonesian plane crashExBulletin





footprint Anton Raharjo / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images Anton Raharjo / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images After weeks of clearing the Java Sea, investigators have discovered a significant portion of the cockpit sound recorder belonging to an Indonesian airliner that crashed in January, killing all 62 people on board. The cockpit sound recorder, or CVR, from the Boeing 737-500 can shed light on the actions taken by the pilots in the minutes between taking off from Jakarta and the fatal sinking of the aircraft into the sea on January 9th. Within days of the crash, divers had found the hose and beacon from the “black boxes” of the Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ 182 both the cabin data recorder and the CVR. However, they were unable to find a memory unit that apparently detached from the rest of the unit at the time of the crash. Using cleaning equipment to sift through the muddy seabed, the researchers were able to retrieve the CVR memory unit on Tuesday evening, Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, or KNKT, told reporters. “It was like trying to find a needle in a haystack,” he said as the recorder appeared during a news conference Wednesday at Jakarta’s main port, Tanjung Priok. The Borneo-bound plane made its nose into the Java Sea a few minutes after taking off from Jakarta. The last time the plane made contact with the tower was about four minutes after takeoff, when the pilots accepted instructions to climb to 13,000 meters. The recovered flight data recorder, or FDR, showed that the aircraft reached just 10,900 meters before it began to lose altitude. Both the captain of the aircraft and the first officer were experienced pilots. Although a cause for the crash has not yet been determined, in February, investigators issued a preliminary report relying only on what could be drawn from the FDR. They said an imbalance in engine propulsion caused the plane to experience a sharp spin and then a dive into the sea. Investigators noted a mistaken suffocation as a possible contributing factor. “But without the CVR, it would be very difficult to find the cause of the Sriwijaya Air crash,” Tjahjono told a news conference on Tuesday, according to Reuters. KNKT investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said the memory unit from the CVR was not damaged in the impact of the aircraft. He said it was being cleaned of mud and salt that had accumulated during its weeks at the bottom of the sea. Tjahjono said it would take “about three days to a week” to read the data outside the CVR. “After that we will transcribe it and match it to FDR,” he said.

