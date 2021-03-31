The experienced educator joins the educational college of Trident University tidings





CHANDLER, Ariz., March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Dr. Cammy Romanuck Murphy has joined the Education College of Trident University International (Trident) as a full-time Faculty member. She joined Trident as a faculty member in 2019 and is a 2018 graduate of the University Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) programs. Dr. Romanuck Murphy, who currently teaches at Trident's Ed.D. and Master of Arts in Education programs, strives to create a positive student experience while maintaining an inclusive and equitable classroom environment. Her approach to teaching is student-centered and practical, and she strives to support students to increase their skills and confidence as contributing professionals in their fields. She has served as a member of the dissertation committee and chair of doctoral students and has conducted doctoral level courses. In 2018 Dr. Romanuck Murphy co-presented "Developing a Dissertation: Practical Tips for Success" and "Writing a Dissertation: Practical Tips for Success" for the Trident Research and Education Culture (core) web series. Her next Cinar presentation at CORE, "Email Interviews on Qualitative Research: An Innovative Approach to Data Collection," will be at Wednesday, April 7th. Dr. Allison Deegan, an experienced chair of the Trident doctoral committee, will join her as a co-presenter. Dr. Romanuck Murphy brings eight years of experience as an educator and leader in Trident. Additional experience includes working with students in public schools K-12 as a Speech Language Pathologist, member of the support faculty in University of Nebraska at Kearney, academic editor and advisor to the speech pathologist. The main research interests of Dr. Romanuck Murphy includes special education, educational leadership, online learning, and faculty and student success in higher education. She has published several peer-reviewed articles and professional development trainings for staff and students. In 2020 she published the article, "A Qualitative Connection Exploration During COVID-19: Faculty Perceptions Towards Communication, Collaboration, and A Community Feeling While Working on Television" in Limits of Education. Dr. Romanuck Murphy holds an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership by Trident, a Master of Arts in Educational Administration P-8 from Wayne State College, and a Master of Science in Speech Language Pathology and a Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders from Minot State University. About Trident University International Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of American University InterContinental System, which is accredited by the Higher Education Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive learning approach, which uses case-based learning in an online environment to learn relevant real-world critical thinking skills, designed to improve students' lives and education. Trident offers quality associate programs, bachelor, master and doctorate and certifications, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has nearly 27,000 alumni, of whom more than 22,000 have a military connection and has received recognition from the Washington Monthly, Military Times and Military Advanced Advanced & Transition for their commitment to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational opportunities.







