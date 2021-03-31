Banning alcohol consumption abroad will not make any significant difference

Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide

Pretoria – President Cyril Ramaphosa should have imposed a curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus over the Easter weekend instead of banning consumption abroad. These remarks were made by alcoholic beverage traders who said they appreciated the opportunity to continue trade for consumption in the country, but they did not believe that banning consumption abroad would make a significant difference. Tshwane Tourism Association Charter Restaurant Chairman Christian Maiorana and Trinity Beverage Traders Association President Oupa Mthombeni said that although they were grateful their business sectors would not be at a disadvantage, the police state should have been adjusted for keep people at home earlier. They said, without being greedy and selfish, there was nothing stopping people from accumulating alcohol now so they could consume alcoholic beverages over the Easter weekend. On the other hand, some people can just go to restaurants, bars and taverns and have a drink and then go home, they said.

Maiorana said he actually thought the president would fix the curfew so people would not stay up late and end up as street problems at night because that was what created the problems.

He said: “If you think about it, hospital beds are not filled by people who drink abroad, but by those who drink across borders in the country and then drive or walk into their homes. That is one of the reasons I thought and expected the government to try to limit the number of people out at night “.

Mthombeni said yesterday taverns had not started to see people trying to buy in bulk to drink in their homes between Friday and Monday when selling for consumption abroad will be banned.

However, he said it was the end of the month so anything is possible and people can also fill retail drinks points on Thursday because people love last minute things.

“I think this is where we should not be selfish and be grateful for what little the government gives us to continue, but also acknowledge that some stricter restrictions on stopping the clock would help.”

However, the new restrictions are not so good for all sectors in the alcohol industry because retail beverage outlets that have a commercial license only for consumption abroad will have to keep their doors closed and send their workers to home on Easter weekend.

Tops managing director of Spar on Lynnwood Lane and Wapadrand Hendri van der Walt said their industry side does not think the government’s move makes sense because the biggest culprits are consumers instead of alcohol and not people who want to drink peacefully in their homes.

“What can we do? They say life is unfair and this is one of those cases. I actually expected the government to stop consumption in the country and then reduce the curfew and limit trading hours for us so that people to be able to buy alcoholic beverages and drink in their homes while they were forced to observe social distance “.

Van der Walt said people flocked to their wholesale points yesterday in front of Ramaphosa’s address because they did not know what to expect and whether stops would be made immediately as he did in December when he returned the country to its first level. readiness. He said they expect customers to grow on Thursday as people will look to supply.

On the other hand, the South African Beer Association hit governments with a four-day ban on alcohol sales abroad calling it unnecessary and severe as it threatened the livelihoods of families employed by the industry.

However, some influential public figures like EFF leader Julius Malema were actually calling for a complete ban on alcohol and seeing it as the biggest problem for sabotaging the battle against the pandemic.

Malema said the youngsters loved alcohol but nothing came of it, as this made them do stupid things like putting Savanna bottles in their heads while they were busy consuming another, in a trend from cider production who distanced himself.

Pretoria News