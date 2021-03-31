International
No return for international until 2022, says the Australian minister
In a speech at RMIT in Melbourne on Wednesday Alan Tudge said he is required almost daily for a date and a guide for returning international students.
We look forward to welcoming international students staying abroad and thanking them for their patience so far. “I hope they appreciate that we have closed the borders for a very good reason,” he said.
“The unpredictability of this virus just does not allow me or anyone else on that issue to make warranties”
“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been following health advice from Australian medical experts, and while I would like to provide reassurance and anticipate a time at which we can again welcome international students in large numbers, I hope all to acknowledge that the unpredictability of this virus simply does not allow me or anyone else to guarantee it. “
The spread of vaccines in Australia, which is currently behind schedule, will play a major role in the timing of the reopening of borders, he said.
With the start of vaccinations, I always hope that larger student arrivals will occur by Semester 1 of next year.
“Research is clear that Covid-19 vaccines will protect lives and livelihoods. However there are challenges.
“While we are successful in controlling symptoms, we still do not know if the vaccine prevents transmission, and a global certification system for vaccination certificates is a long way off. We are expecting more clarity on these issues by the middle of the year, at which time we should be more confident about border openings. “
Tudge said the possibility remains of bringing a smaller number of students through individual pilot programs however he has not yet seen any proposals.
“This can happen if an institution works with the government of the state or territory and presents us with a plan for quarantining international students.
“The plan must be approved by the state or territory health officer and there must be quarantine space available above and beyond what is currently used for returning Australians. I have discussed various plans with government and university leaders, but so far I have not received any concrete proposals. ”
The new governments of New Wales and South Australia have both indicated that they have advanced proposals to bring students to their respective states.
Furthermore, the Victorian government is said to be asking the national cabinet at its next meeting on 9 April to allow international students, film crews and other key workers to enter the country from 15 April, as part of of a small portion of international arrivals known as economic groups.
“We will welcome a national plan – bringing together efforts from all levels of government and the sector”
In a statement, Australia University chief executive Catriona Jackson said the organization was looking forward to “the time when we can safely welcome students back to our shores”.
“Covid-19 has posed significant challenges and we are pleased to work with the government on the best ways to meet those challenges,” she said.
“Universities have worked closely with state and territory governments for many months to plan for the safe return of international student work, which the minister acknowledged in his remarks. We will welcome a national plan – bringing together efforts from all levels of government and the sector – on this important issue.
“The long-term vision is important and we hope to discuss the 10-year strategy of international education,” she added, which Tudge also announced at the event.
