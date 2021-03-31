Beijing will host foreign ministers from the 4 nations of Southeast Asia – Diplomat

proclamation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host his counterparts from four Southeast Asian maritime nations this week, stepping up Beijing’s efforts to engage the region following diplomatic efforts by the United States and its partners.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement press conference in Beijing yesterday that the foreign ministers of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were invited to visit China from March 31 to April 2. She described the meetings as a sign of deep friendship and growing affinity between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors.

or special statement from the Singapore Foreign Ministry announcing the meeting suggests it will take place in the Chinese province of Fujian, stating that senior city diplomat Vivian Balakrishnan was scheduled to visit on March 30-31. There was no indication as to whether the meetings would be bilateral, or whether they would take the form of a mini-summit, although the usual Chinese practice (and the differential timing of Balakrishnan’s visit) seems to suggest the former.

The invitation to the four naval nations of Southeast Asia comes amid a fresh wave of tensions in the South China Sea. Last week, China sent about 200 ships to Union Banks in the Spratly Islands. Most of the flotilla is anchored around Whitsun Gum, a low tide that the Philippines claims falls within the country’s 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone, over which the Philippines enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or store any resource under international law. .

While China claims the boats are merely fishing boats sheltered from adverse weather conditions, the boats include at least seven ships belonging to the Naval Militia of the Armed Forces of the Peoples. Today, the Philippines Demands reported that the Chinese fleet in the area instructed a Philippine military aircraft conducting an air patrol to leave immediately as it flew over Whitun and Whitsun.

USA ka sentenced Chinese deployment in Whitsun Reef, accusing China of using naval militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations, undermining peace and security in the region. During security talks in Tokyo yesterday, the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Indonesia similarly expressed their great concern about the continuation and escalation of an attempt to change the status quo by force. The two nations too signed an agreement allowing the export of Japanese military technology to Indonesia, which follows similar pacts with Vietnam and the Philippines, two other South China Sea contenders.

All of this has taken place against the backdrop of increasing coordination between the US and its partners in Asia. On March 12, US President Joe Biden hosted a virtual summit with the leaders of the Quad group, which also includes Japan, India and Australia. The meeting, the first of its kind, was a sign that the Quad group, which a Chinese official once claimed would be distributed as “sea foam”, has taken off since its resurgence by the Trump administration. As my colleague Abhijnan Ray pointed out at the time, the summit provided an indication that this momentum is far from wasted.

At the end of the meeting, the four Quad nations issued a joint statement pledging to create a free, open, inclusive, healthy region, anchored by democratic values ​​and unrestricted by coercion. He also highlighted the possibility of co-operation, including maritime security, to meet the challenges to order-based maritime order in the East and South China Sea Code for China increasingly divisive actions in the region.

The Fujian meetings are shaped by the return of the two diplomatic trips that Wang made to Southeast Asian countries in October 2020 and January this year, which together led him to each member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Vietnam. (He too held talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in Guangxi Province in August 2020.)

As with these previous diplomatic efforts, the approximate purpose of China’s invitations to the four nations will be to coordinate COVID-19 recovery efforts, particularly the distribution of Chinese-made vaccines to the four nations and the postponement of infrastructure projects under Belts and Roads Initiative.

There is also a chance the talks could address the escalating crisis in Myanmar, where violent crackdowns by anti-coup protesters have been likened to increased fighting in border countries. Among ASEAN member states, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia have been the most active pushing for a larger bloc effort to resolve the situation in Myanmar, calling last week for an extraordinary ASEAN summit aimed at resolving the issue. . Given its proximity to Myanmar and its broad economic interests in the country, China will be essential to any diplomatic effort to resolve the crisis.

As in Wangs’s previous diplomatic efforts in the region, the broader purpose of the meetings will be to position China as a stable and reliable partner of Southeast Asian countries, at a time when the pandemic recession has made the region more economically dependent on China than ever before. He will no doubt point out that the Biden administration, during its first steps in Asian diplomacy, has chosen to focus on consolidating the Quad and ties with East Asian treaty allies like Japan and South Korea, over Southeast Asia.

Ultimately, however, the nations of Southeast Asia have good reasons to maintain stable relations with both China and the United States as their strategic rivalry deepens and develops. As Indonesia’s recent arms export deal with Japan suggests, most have proven capable of navigating the shores of the great power rivalry at least for now.