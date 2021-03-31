Easter weekend that brings heavy rain to the Sea, possible flooding





Heavy rain is expected to hit Nova Scotia and New Brunswick throughout the Easter weekend. Environment Canada has issued rain statements and weather warnings for parts of the region. Coastal Nova Scotia is expected to receive prolonged periods of heavy rain, starting Thursday through at least Saturday afternoon. “Large-time rain is likely to start in southwest Nova Scotia on Thursday morning and then spread eastward reaching eastern Nova Scotia by Thursday evening,” Environment Canada said. According to the weather agency, the total rainfall can exceed 50 millimeters. Read more: Ice blocks and weekend rains lead to flooding and school closures in New Brunswick New Brunswick is expected to receive harsher weather, with a warning issued for the southwestern parts of the province. The story goes down the ad “A low-pressure system in slow motion is expected to bring rain to New Brunswick on Thursday and continue through Friday,” Environment Canada said. Rainfall is expected to be between 30 and 40 millimeters, but is likely to exceed 50. “Heavy rains can cause major flooding and waterlogging on the roads,” the agency said. Western New Brunswick can expect lower rainfall, below 50 millimeters, but areas along the Fundy coast will exceed that. “Heavy-duty rain will start early Thursday morning in much of western and southern New Brunswick and will gradually end on Friday.”









However, Northwestern New Brunswick may have a long period of frozen rain. Environment Canada said it will start on Thursday going through Friday. The story goes down the ad “Rainfall will start as rain and then change to frozen rain at some point on Thursday, most likely to the northwest extreme. “There is still some uncertainty about the exact timing and duration of the frozen rain, however it is possible that a warning may be required.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







