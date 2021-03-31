Punjab government clears deck for raising ED to crack down on illegal mining – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The decks have been cleared for the creation of the Enforcement Directorate to control illegal mining in Punjab.

The Directorate will be headed by a senior police officer not under the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the state level and will be assisted by three SP level officers at the Head Office. Each of the seven mine blocks (number may vary according to government policy) will be led by an officer not below the rank of a DSP, with 21 Inspectors and Deputy Inspectors at the district level (three for the DSP) and 175 Chiefs of Soldiers under them. This setting can be changed from time to time, keeping in mind the functional requirements of the ED.

Police personnel in the EO will be provided with salaries, equipment and weapons by the police department. Any special equipment, if required, would be provided by the County Mineral Foundation Funds. It will be located in the Mining and Geology sector of the Water Resources Department. It will also help boost state revenues by curbing the threat of illegal mining.

In addition to registering and investigating mining-related cases by the various District Police Chiefs (APS & SSP) as currently, ED would record and investigate cases in coordination with XENs, SDO, Mining Officers, according to the Mining and Minerals provisions (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, Orders of the Supreme Court of India and National Guidelines of the Green Tribunal. He will submit their final reports (challans) to the relevant Courts.

The investigation of each case will be completed in a certain way.

In this effort, the districts of Mohali, Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Bathinda would be given more attention to ensure effective lawful mining operations.

ED would help control and stop the unauthorized movement of small minerals within the state and across Punjab interstate borders, in co-operation with Mining department officials. It will also facilitate the prosecution of those who indulge in illegal mining under the Mining and Minerals Act (Development and Regulation), 1957.

Working closely with the water resources mining arm department, ED will also check that those involved in the sand and gravel business do not overload too much on the selling price ceiling described in the Mining Policy.

Also in another ruling, convicted prisoners in the Punjab will now have the right to pardon from time to time, instead of just once under the 2010 Remission Policy amendment approved Wednesday by the state cabinet.

The Cabinet gave courage to the amended 2021 pardon policy, which makes pardon apply to inmates sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, including inmates sentenced to life in prison instead of inmates sentenced to 10 to 20 years under the previous policy.

Further, convicts would now have the right to pardon from time to time even in cases of criminal offenses committed under section 302 or 304 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, read with sections 376, 376-A, 376-AB, 376 -B, 376 -C, 376-D, 376-DA, 376-DB, 376-E or 377 of the Indian Penal Code, instead of a criminal offense committed under section 302 or 304 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 read with only Articles 376 to 376 -D or 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

It may be recalled that on March 16, 2020, while considering the issues of early release of lifers, came to the notice of the Committee constituted at the government level for the purpose, that the Extinction Policy-2010 had some ambiguities. The Committee also realized that the 2010 policy was silent on some provisions. Therefore, it could not be clarified by the Pardon Policy whether the pardon announced by the Punjab Government would be granted to the convicts each year or could be granted only Once during the sentence period. So it was felt that the pardon policy of September 30, 2010 needed some clarification.