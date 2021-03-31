International
Pakistan lifts ban on cotton and sugar imports from rival India as prices rise
(Revised word additions are added to the first paragraph and title)
ISLAMABAD / MUMBAI (Reuters) – Pakistan lifted a nearly two-year ban on sugar and cotton imports from India, its main rival, the finance minister said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
The Economic Coordination Council of Pakistan (ECC), a top decision-making body, allowed the private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar as Islamabad struggles to keep high domestic prices under control.
Pakistan Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced the decision after the ECC was completed, confirming what sources had previously said, adding that it would also import cotton and cotton yarn from India.
“If opening a trade with one country reduces the burden on the pocket of an ordinary person, there is no harm,” Azhar told a news conference in Islamabad. The price of sugar in our neighbor India is slightly lower than Pakistan.
Trade is open until June 30 for the local private sector to import sugar while cotton and cotton yarns could be brought in by both private companies and Pakistani government bodies.
New Delhi has not yet commented on the decision.
Pakistan was one of the major buyers of Indian cotton until 2019, when Islamabad banned imports of goods from India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its share in the Kashmir region claimed by both countries.
Pakistani buyers have already started researching the purchase of Indian sugar and cotton, which is being offered at lower prices than supplies from other countries, the five traders said.
India is the world’s largest producer of cotton and the second largest producer of sugar. Exports with its neighbor will reduce the surpluses that are weighing on its local markets, while helping Pakistan lower rising sugar prices ahead of Ramadan.
PRICE CONTROLS
The push comes amid a gradual meltdown of ties between the two neighbors, who have waged three wars since gaining independence in 1947. The two countries’ military issued a rare joint statement last month announcing a ceasefire along a border. controversial in Kashmir.
Research on sugar and cotton is continuing for price control, said the Indian head of a global trading firm, who declined to be identified because of the company’s policy.
Pakistan has sought to exploit the international sugar market, navigating two tenders for 50,000 tonnes in the last month. He turned down bids in both tenders in March.
The first tender bid was priced at $ 540.10 per tonne based on cost & freight (C&F) and the second at $ 544.10 per tonne, European traders said.
India is offering sugar at a discount compared to supplies from Thailand, said a trader with the global trading firm.
Pakistani traders have bought Indian sugar through their Dubai offices for Afghanistan. If Pakistan allows imports from India, they will unload shipments to Pakistan, the trader said.
Traders say they have offered Indian white sugar at $ 410 to $ 420 per tonne on a free (FOB) basis, much lower than the $ 694 domestic price quoted in Pakistan.
Indian exporters can also ship by sea or land, the trader said, noting that this gives them a huge advantage given the narrow global container shipping markets.
Indian cotton would be at least 4 to 5 percent per pound cheaper for Pakistan than supplies from other countries, said Arun Sekhsaria, managing director of exporter DD Cotton.
Not everyone welcomed the move. The chairman of the Pakistan Cotton Breeders Forum, Ishan-ul-Haque, said an unrestricted import of cotton and yarn from India would affect the country’s agriculture and cotton industry.
Given the expected arrival of new cotton crops in June, he said there should be a limit to imports in order to ensure price stability.
(Revised word additions are added to the first paragraph and title)
Additional reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi, Pakistan; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alison Williams
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]