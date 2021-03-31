One eye on Beijing, Japan, Indonesia sign arms export equipment – Diplomat

proclamation

Japan and Indonesia have signed an agreement allowing the transfer of Japanese military equipment and technology to the Indonesian Armed Forces, the latest sign of Tokyo’s desire to intensify its security engagement with the nations of Southeast Asia.

The pact was signed during two plus two security talks between the foreign and defense ministers of the two governments, which share concerns about China’s growing influence and territorial claims in the East and South China Seas.

The meetings came as Chinese measures naval militia ships continued to swing threateningly around Whitsun Reef, a low-lying tide that lies within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), a 200-mile zone defined by international maritime law.

Referring to China’s determination in the South China Sea, the ministers expressed “their great concern over the continuation and escalation of an effort to change the status quo by force” and agreed on the importance of respecting international maritime law, the Ministry said. Foreign Affairs of Japan said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo and their Indonesian counterparts, Retno Marsudi and Prabowo Subianto, also agreed participate in joint military exercises and jointly develop the remote Indonesian islands in the South China Sea. “Together we will maintain and strengthen a free and open naval order,” Kishi told a joint news conference after the talks, adding that the two countries will soon make a decision on exactly what defense equipment could be used. buy Indonesia.

The deal comes two weeks after Japan and the United States held security talks in which they sentenced Beijing’s “coercion and aggression” against its Asian neighbors. He also follows the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to Indonesia on his first overseas trip in October last year. At the time, he and President Joko Jokowi Widodo agreed to begin negotiations aimed at an agreement on defense exports. The visit also took Suga to Vietnam, where he signed a similar agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to the country.

Arms exports are a growing area of ​​concentration of Japanese security engagement in Southeast Asia. In 2014, then Prime Minister Abe Shinzo ended a decades-long ban on the export of arms and military equipment, with the aim that Japan could take on a greater regional security role vis-.-vis China increasingly insistent actions in the region. Established in 1967, the arms embargo was one of the main pillars of pacifist foreign policy adopted by Japan after its defeat in World War II.

Since then, Japan has been asked to sign formal agreements with potential Japanese arms clients and adhere to three rules banning exports to countries involved in the conflict, allowing only exports that contribute to Japan’s peace and security, and demanding for host countries to gain Tokyo consent to resell equipment to third countries.

Apart from Vietnam, the other nation in Southeast Asia with which Japan has signed such an agreement is the Philippines, which last August signed an agreement for the purchase of a radar warning and control system developed by Mitsubishi Electric. According to some reports, The Suga government is also in negotiations with Thailand on possible transfers of defense equipment. Japan also has similar agreements with Britain, France, Germany, India, Italy and the United States.

The deal is just the latest story that Japan intends to pursue Abe’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, as well as Abe’s particular focus on Southeast Asia. As perhaps the ancient Indo-peaceful nation, and a country that has advanced its version of the Indo-peaceful concept, Indonesia is an important part of Japanese calculations.

In 2006, around the time Abe first articulated his “Indo-Pacific” vision, the two nations founded a strategic partnership that has provided a strong foundation for expanding defense ties. In 2017, the two countries established a high-level maritime security dialogue, and the following year, Japan pledged to assist Indonesia in developing remote islands in the South China Sea.

This increased commitment reflects a host of common interests, rooted in a shared concern for China’s growing power and influence in the region, particularly at sea. Both face rising maritime tensions with China, in the case of Japan over the Senkaku / Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea and in the case of Indonesia in the waters around the Natuna Islands, which lie within the southernmost edge of the nine-line maritime claim of Beijing. . At the same time, the two deal with tens of billions worth of trade with China each year.

Against this background, the latest development was perhaps the next logical step in consolidating two decades of strategic convergence between Tokyo and Jakarta, ties that can be expected to progress further in the coming years.