Genetically unique algae for Cornwall found near Falmouth





Scientists have discovered a type of algae that is unique to Cornwall. Marine biologists from the University of Exeter have confirmed that a red algae that grows in the Fal Estuary is genetically unique. Scientists studied the genetics of the population of Phymatolithon calcareum, a species of red algal coral that forms peak beds in shallow coastal seas from Portugal to Norway. Large peak beds fulfill a role similar to coral reefs, providing habitat and livelihoods for hundreds or even thousands of invertebrates. These algae also play an important role in carbon storage. The study, which was funded by a British Ecological Society Research Grant, found that genetic variation was geographically structured, with small differences between populations taken from across this vast geographical area. However, the maerl in the Fal Estuary was found to be genetically distinct from all other sites, including the Manacles Reef, just 13 miles from Falmouth, Cornwall. Maerl formation species are extremely slow-growing algae and some maerl beds are estimated to be thousands of years old. However, they are threatened by transportation, cleanup and climate change, and researchers say their findings highlight the need for conservation management from one country to another. Dr Tom Jenkins, of the University of Exeter, said: "It seems that the unique diversity in the Fal Estuary is likely to have been formed over time by the geographical isolation of this maerl bed and the lack of genetic exchange with other populations of P. calcareum. The wider genetic differences we found across the North-East Atlantic are probably explained by the low distribution capacity of this species, which limits the linkage between particular populations separated by great distances. Speaking about what scientists have dubbed Falgae, Dr Stevens added: This is a busy waterway and is heavily used by shipping and trade entering the port of Falmouth. Consequently, the genetically unique Fal maerl bed is highly at risk from marine pollution and the threat of sedimentation from excavation undertaken periodically to maintain navigable port access. There are several large beds around the south and south-west coast of England, and the genetic variations we have identified indicate that these should be managed on a country-by-country basis, as a separate and distinct population. The paper, published in the journal Evolutionary Applications, is entitled: Genotyping of the entire genome reveals discrete genetic diversity in the northeastern Atlantic maerlet beds.

