EXPLANATORY: What we know about AstraZeneca blood clotting reports

LONDON – German officials have decided to limit the use of the AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine in people under the age of 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shooting.

Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca for the issue of blood clots. Most resumed some with the types of restrictions Germany imposed on Tuesday after the drug regulator in Europe said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks of not inoculating people against COVID-19.

Taking the mind back and forth about who can make the vaccine has raised concerns that its reliability could be permanently damaged. Here’s a look at what we know and what we don’t know.

WHAT HAPPENED IN GERMANY?

Earlier this week, Germany’s medical regulator released new data showing an increase in reported cases of unusual types of blood clots in people who recently received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In response, Health Minister Jens Spahn and state officials agreed to give the vaccine only to people aged 60 or older unless they are at high risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19 and have not agreed to take the video.

“It’s all about weighing the risk of a side effect that is statistically small, but the risk of coronary heart disease should also be taken seriously,” Spahn said.

The German medical regulator said the number of rare blood clots reported as of March 29 had risen to 31. About 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in Germany so far. Nine of the people died and all cases involved women, who ranged in age from 20 to 63, the Paul Ehrlich Institute said.

Several clots have been reported elsewhere, among the tens of millions of people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

WHAT DOES THE INVESTIGATIONS FIND?

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency concluded that the AstraZeneca target did not increase the overall risk of blood clots, but could not rule out a link to rare clots, and recommended that a new warning be added to the vaccine booklet. . He did not recommend imposing restrictions on young people; shooting is authorized for persons 18 years of age and older.

The World Health Organization expert committee also assessed the data available on the AstraZeneca vaccine and said the stroke was safe and effective. On Wednesday, Dr. Kate O’Brien, who heads the WHO vaccine department, said they were continuing to review the situation.

It is normal to continue to look for side effects as new vaccines are rolled out as they are usually tested on tens of thousands of people, but some rare problems can only occur after millions get the goal.

HOW CAN SC SCIENTIFIC IT FIGURE IF THE VACCINE IS RESPONSIBLY RESPONSIBLE FOR RARE WAR

“The way to find out if cases are caused by vaccination is to look to see if there is an excess case in people who have been vaccinated,” said Dr Peter English, past chair of the British Medical Association’s Public Health Committee.

This will take some time. It took about a year, for example, before scientists were able to conclude that a swine flu vaccine was responsible for several cases of narcolepsy in Europe.

Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said there was still no convincing evidence that the vaccine was to blame for the rare clots.

“The mechanism by which these blood clotting anomalies occur and why they affect this very small portion of individuals has not yet been properly processed,” he said in a statement.

The EMA is continuing to look closely at two rare types of blood clots reported in people who received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She convened two expert meetings this week to evaluate more data and may update her vaccine recommendations in the coming weeks.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said it was analyzing tens of millions of data on people who received its vaccine to find out if these very rare cases of blood clots … occur more often than the population of millions naturally expected.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINATIONS?

New bad news. Health officials worry that repeated suspensions and restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine could undermine confidence in a blow that is essential to global efforts to eradicate the pandemic as it is cheaper and easier to maintain than some others.

In Norway, which recently extended the AstraZeneca vaccine suspension for three weeks, officials say confusion is causing a wave of vaccine reluctance.

The head of the Norwegian Association for General Practice, Marte Kvittum Tangen, told NRK broadcaster that resuming vaccination with AstraZeneca will be very difficult if we want the greatest possible vaccination coverage in the population over the long term.

Finn, from the University of Bristol, said the biggest health threat to the world is currently COVID-19 and that any doubts about the effectiveness of authorized coronavirus vaccines are problematic.

We need to stay focused on the need to prevent (COVID-19) millions more lives being taken before it is brought under control, and the only effective way to do that is through vaccination, he said.

Associated Press writers Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson in Berlin and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

