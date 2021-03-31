The Kenwood cherry blossoms at the peak of flowering in Bethesda

Kenwood cherry blossoms in Bethesda were in full bloom Tuesday.

Cherry blossoms in the Kenwood Bethesdas neighborhood are covering the streets with white petals.

David Barron, of the Kenwood Citizens Association, said Tuesday that the flowers have reached the peak of flowering.

About 1,200 Yoshino cherry trees lie in the streets of Kenwood, and usually bloom around late March or early April.

Cherry trees were planted between 1929 and 1934 as part of a plan by the Kennedy-Chamberlin Development Company to line the paths with trees, according to the Kenwood Garden Club.

Thousands of people usually visit the neighborhood each year to see the flowers, as an alternative to the cherry blossoms around Tidal Basin in Washington, DC a tourist attraction that normally attracts large crowds.

Warm weather and sunlight on Tuesday brought a number of spectators to the neighborhood and no parking signs lined the streets to prevent congestion.

In recent years, cherry blossoms reached their peak just weeks after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Governor Larry Hogan had ordered a ban on meetings of more than 10 people. (Outdoor gathering limit increased to 50.)

Montgomery County police blocked several roads and officers patrolled the area to discourage the crowd. Over the weekend, Maryland State Police were called in response to a crowd of 100 that had formed, but no arrests were made.

