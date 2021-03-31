In this article, we will list The 15 largest news companies in the world. You can skip our detailed new industry analysis and go to 5 largest news companies in the world.

The news media industry is undergoing massive changes as consumer trends are changing. Conventional news media companies are now relying on digital channels for their viewership / readability. According to a 2020 study by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, the young population is using social media channels for news. The study said that in April 2020, in all six countries surveyed, almost 24% of the surveyed population used WhatsApp to find, discuss and exchange news following the coronavirus pandemic, averaging seven points compared to January 2020.

Winds of Change in the News Industry

In the midst of declining revenue, websites and media outlets small and large have started showing page walls in their content, prompting readers to sign up for their service. The Reuters report said there was a significant increase in US-led subscriptions by a 20% increase as users prefer to get better content in exchange for a small fee. However, most consumers still prefer to read free news.

Although websites and major news channels saw an increase in usage after the COVID-19 pandemic, trust in the news media continues to decline as people become wary of headline clicks, fake news, and sensational articles. The Reuters report noted that less than half of the population surveyed say they trust the news they use or read themselves.

Who owns the Big News companies?

Fifty companies had controlled a large portion of the American media since 1983. By 1992, that number had halved. After 2000, 6 companies were responsible for most of the news and media. Today, five people have mainstream media in the country, even though their monopoly is being challenged as millions of people flock to podcasts, social media, YouTube shows and other independent media and information.

The “Big Five” of the news industry are:

The New York Times is owned by a public company called the New York Times Corporation. The Washington Post is also controlled by a publicly held company that is the Washington Post Company. The Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times are owned by the Tribune Company.

Now, let’s start the list of the 15 biggest news companies in the world.

The largest news companies in the world

15. Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE)

Sony is commonly known as an electronics and music giant, but it also has other media features. Sony provides streaming and infotainment services to millions of people worldwide, enabling them to access thousands of news channels and websites.

Charter Communications bought Time Warner Cable in 2015 for $ 78.7 billion, giving it a substantial media presence. Time Warner Cable Inc. included a wide portfolio of products and services. Video, high-speed data and Time Warner voice services in the US combined with Charter Communications operations created a media giant.

Viacom and CBS teamed up to form ViacomCBS in December 2019. Viacom was established in 2005 in New York and offers entertainment content. Popular brands include Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Comedy Central.

ViacomCBS also operates gaming websites including AddictingGames.com and Shockwave.com. His registered entertainment business operates under brand names such as Paramount Pictures, MTV Films, Nickelodeon, etc.

12. Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

Often known for its children’s entertainment and theme parks, Walt Disney is a major news company, owning channels such as ESPN and ABC, as well as Disney Channel, National Geographic, and a 50% stake in Viceland A&E co-owner.

11. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

In addition to empowering the smartphones of hundreds of millions of news users worldwide, Apple offers News + and news gathering applications. Apple News has over 125 million active users per month. Last year, the New York Times said it was ending its relationship with Apple News, citing little control and inability to redirect readers from Apple News to its website.

10. AH Belo Corporation (NYSE: KSHH)

H. Belo (AHC) has focused on regional newspapers, including The Dallas Morning News, The Providence Journal and The Denton Record-Chronicle. The company also has audience-specific publications.

9. McClatchy Company

McClatchy (MNI) has 30 daily newspapers, non-daily newspapers, online portals and digital publications covering service promotion in 29 US markets. Their properties include Star-Telegram, The Sacramento Bee, The Kansas City Star, Miami. Herald, Charlotte Observer and (Raleigh) News & Observer.

Gannett (GCI) is a diverse news and media company working in television, publishing and digital. The most famous brand owned by the company is USA Today. Its broadcast segment runs 43 television stations; its publishing segment produces daily content through over 80 daily publications and more than 400 local non-daily publications; and its digital segment includes content through digital platforms, digital marketing services and an online HR software solution.

7. Daily corporations (NASDAQ: DJCO)

The Daily Journal (DJCO) serves as an information service provider through print and digital media, initially in California and Arizona. Reputable brands include Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, The Orange County Reporter, Business Journal and The Record Reporter.

6. Tribune Media Co. (private)

Tribune Media (TPCO) is a diverse reporting company with television and digital channels presenting news, entertainment and sports programs. It controls and operates more than 40 television stations and its WGN America alone affects more than 80 million households. The company also makes significant investments in other media businesses, including TV Food Network, Classified Ventures and Mashable.

