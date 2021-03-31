Baruch College Top Ranked in the US World News & Reports 2022 Top Graduate Schools Lists







Zicklin Business School graduate programs and the Marx School of Public and International Affairs secure # 1 places among public institutions in New York City Baruch College once again gained national recognition for its graduation programs, as the Zicklin School of Business and the Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs both received high rankings and impressive earnings in US World News and Reports 2022 Best Postgraduate Schools listat. Each of the nine listed programs, four in Zicklin and five in Marx, secured # 1 placement in New York Cityand or first or second place in New York Stateamong public institutions. At the national level, both schools made significant leaps this year. The Zicklins Evening MBA program captures 15 points from last year on the part-time list and now ranks as one of the top 30 programs among colleges and public universities in the country. Marxes’s Master of Public Administration (MPA) program now ranks in the top 25, moving 10 places among the country’s public institutions. Zicklin Business School: Flexible career advancement opportunities In addition to earning the # 1 ranking in New York City, the Zicklins full-time MBA program also ranks first among public institutions across the state. The full-time MBA program also held its # 6 ranking among all New York colleges and universities. Zicklins specialization in Business Analytics was also done US News list for the first time, ranking # 19 among public institutions across the country. According to US News, Its independent rankings of recognized specialties are the concentrations and course assignments that give credit to MBA program graduate schools. With big data defining the 21st century, Zicklins business analytics electives open the door to new careers in the fast-growing fields of data science and marketing analytics. Once again the Zicklins MBA ranks first among public institutions in New York State, said Fenwick Huss, Dean of Willem Kooyker of the Zicklin School. Working professionals tell us from time to time that they choose our programs for relevant curricula, flexible scheduling, and career support services. Marx School of Public and International Affairs: Educating Leaders about Public Service The MPA program of Marx Schools continues to occupy a high position among all public and private institutions in US News ranking, coming in # 38 out of 285 schools. Marxe also had four ranking sub-specialties in the top 25 nationally among public institutions: nonprofit management (# 9), public management and leadership (# 19, draw), public policy analysis (# 23), and urban policy (# 14, tie). All of these concentrations within the MPA program help students gain the knowledge and skills to become an educated public service leader or a future global policy leader for an organization. It is a great pleasure to see such a strong recognition of the quality and value of the MPA of Marx Schools, said David Birdsell, PhD, Dean of the Austin W. Marx School of Public and International Affairs. We are once again the top public program in New York City, providing not only extremely rigorous preparation for meaningful careers, but career-matching costs in the public and nonprofit sectors. Dean Birdsell added, New York is the world capital of the third sector, and the Marx School is the best place to come to prepare for outstanding service as a nonprofit leader. Rankings at a glance Zicklin Business School: Full time MBA # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 1 in New York State among public institutions (draw)

# 4 in New York City, between public and private institutions

# 6 in New York State, between public and private institutions (draw)

# 41 across the country between public institutions (draw)

# 77 across the country (draw) (surveyed 486 institutions) Part-Time MBA (Evening MBA Program) # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 1 in New York State among public institutions

# 2 in New York City, between public and private institutions

# 2 in New York State, between public and private institutions

# 29 across the country between public institutions (draw)

# 46 across the country (draw) (surveyed 273 institutions) accounting # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 1 in New York State among public institutions

# 3 in New York City, between public and private institutions (draw)

# 5 in New York State, between public and private institutions (draw)

# 16 across the country between public institutions (draw)

# 36 across the country (draw) Business Analytics # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 1 in New York State among public institutions

# 4 in New York City, between public and private institutions

# 8 in New York State, between public and private institutions

# 19 across the country between public institutions

# 45 across the country (draw) Marx School of Public and International Affairs: Public Works # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 2 in New York State among public institutions

# 3 in New York City, between public and private institutions

# 6 in New York State, between public and private institutions

# 24 across the country between public institutions (draw)

# 38 across the country (draw) (surveyed 285 institutions) Non-profit management # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 1 in New York State among public institutions

# 2 in New York City, between public and private institutions

# 3 in New York State, between public and private institutions

# 9 nationwide among public institutions

# 13 across the country Public management and leadership # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 2 in New York State among public institutions

# 2 in New York City, between public and private institutions

# 4 in New York State, between public and private institutions

# 19 across the country between public institutions (draw)

# 27 across the country (draw) Public policy analysis # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 2 in New York State among public institutions

# 3 in New York City, between public and private institutions

# 6 in New York State, between public and private institutions

# 23 across the country between public institutions

# 36 across the country (draw) Urban Policy # 1 in New York City among public institutions

# 1 in New York State among public institutions

# 3 in New York City, between public and private institutions (draw)

# 4 in New York State, between public and private institutions (draw)

# 14 across the country between public institutions (draw)

# 22 across the country (draw) Learn About Schools See: Virtual tour of the Zicklin School of Business and listen to Dean H. Fenwick Huss, PhD, explain why the school is New York Smart and ready for world class. Views: Join student Aissata Moussa in one virtual tour of the Marx School of Public and International Affairs, and visual professors we are talking about the concentrations of graduate programs in the Marx School. METHODOLOGY for US World News and Reports Ranking of the Best Business Schools, of the 486 MBA programs accredited by the Association for Advance Collegiate Schools of International Business were surveyed in the fall of 2020 and early 2021. To calculate an overall score, the indicators of ranking used the following factors: quality assessment, placement and students selectivity. The ranking of public affairs programs is based solely on the results of the peer review study by deans, directors, and department chairs representing 285 master programs in public affairs and administration. # # #

