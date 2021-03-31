International
Summit hears decade surrender on climate change
The UK-appointed president of the COP26 Summit has told the International Energy Agency conference that it should be the decade of submission to climate change.
Alok Sharma said that the current emission trajectory is setting the world for global warming above 3C.
This, he said, will have catastrophic consequences for all countries represented in the IEA and will result in an apocalyptic future.
Speaking at the Net Zero Summit of IEA COP26 he called on all governments, financial institutions and international agencies to work together.
IEA Chief Energy Model Laura Cozzi said getting a zero would require a transformation that has never been seen before. She said in cities electric vehicles, bicycle lanes and buses will keep the air clean.
U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who joined the conference from Washington DC, said it was important that the major economies participating in most emissions take action. He said in the US was a famous bank robber, John Dillinger who was asked “Why rob banks” and replied “because here is the money”. He said it is important in climate action to go where the discharges are.
Mr. Kerry said that even if the countries fulfill all their commitments under the Paris climate agreement, the world would heat up to 3.7C and at the moment they are not and we are going straight above 4C.
He said “we know we have to do more, we all have to do a lot more” before adding “this is the biggest economic opportunity we have ever had”.
He said all countries must implement common sense and “we do not need discussions, we must do what we must do as countries”.
He said if we do not do what we have to do in the next ten years, we will not be able to do anything to get out of the right curve after 2030.
He said U.S. President Joe Biden would later today announce several trillion dollars in investments to green the U.S. energy system.
He said the US is committed to securing finance and technology and working internationally with partners.
Speaking at the summit, Chinese Energy Minister Zhang Jianhua said his country has achieved the greatest renewable capacity and described progress made in wind and solar energy and battery storage.
He said it would be an uphill fight to meet China’s climate commitments, but is determined to do so.
Mr. Jianhua said China will move quickly to clean technologies and increase international cooperation.
He said the country is ready to work with other countries to strengthen policy coordination and technological co-operation.
EU Commission Vice President Franz Timmerman told the IEA Net Zero Summit that their children would be at war for water and food if the world did not act now to limit global warming. He said there was also reason for optimism about what could be achieved if countries acted together and that developing countries could jump over some of the stages of economic development passed by the developed world.
