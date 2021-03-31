Rain showers, snow greet the beginning of April – NBC Boston





We have a gentle breeze for this last day of March. More cloudy than sunlight, but it’s a comfortable high-temperature day in the ’60s for most. Coolest near the beaches facing south, with winds from the south passing 30 mph. A cold front is approaching from the west with several showers arriving by evening. Low pressure will intensify on this front as it passes through New England overnight and tomorrow. On the west side of the runway, rain will change to snow over Vermont, western Massachusetts and the hills of northwestern Connecticut late tonight and tomorrow morning. The rain east of the runway will be heavy several times tonight with a chance of a storm, with temperatures maintaining in the ’50s. It’s quite well prepared for April Fools’ Day. A snowstorm is likely most of the day in the state of Vermont, with higher altitudes receiving more than 6 inches of snow. In the east of New England the rain should close around Boston just in time for the Red Sox game. Morning temperatures are the hottest of the day, we’ll get cold during the ’40s for the Red Sox game as the rain ends around lunchtime. Although the steady rain may end, as the coldest air comes during the afternoon the wind will rise from the North-West, there may be some rain or snow almost everywhere until tomorrow evening. Precipitation amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, we have an observation hour in northern Maine for the combination of rain and melting snow. Accumulations of snowfall of a few inches are possible at the high ground in the west and north. A winter weather advice is in effect in northern Vermont. It will be windy and cold tomorrow evening with a low temperature in 20-30 years. The wind will blow dramatically on Friday, with temperatures in the ’30s and’ 40s from north to south, under a mixture of sun and clouds, the biggest sun will be found near the beaches, it will stay cloudy in the mountains with a chance for snowfalls are continuing. High pressure should come on Saturday with sunlight, after a cold start in the 20s we should recover in the low 50s. Another front will slide north from Saturday night and Easter Sunday. There is a chance that on Sunday we will have very light rain or snow around sunrise. Callest is a tough call, but at this point it looks like it will be quite cool and maybe wet for our Easter in New England. Also, now it looks like we may have a storm forming in the Gulf of Maine on Monday, so we had to lower the temperature and add clouds for the start of next week, as seen in our first 10-day alarm forecast.







