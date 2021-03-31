World leaders call for International Pandemic Treaty

March 31, 2021 – More than 20 world leaders and the head of the World Health Organization have come out in support of an international treaty calling for global cooperation to fight future pandemics.

In one joint article published in newspapers around the world, leaders say another pandemic is imminent and that preparations must be made to share knowledge and vaccines.

There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can tackle this threat alone, the article said. The question is not if, but when. …. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a grim and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that the treaty could be discussed at the WHO annual ministerial assembly in May. Reuters reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the globe since the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Since then, 127.9 million cases have been reported worldwide and almost 2.8 million people have died from COVID-related causes , Johns Hopkins University reports.

The leaders of the United States, China and Russia did not sign the article. Tedros said it is not a breach of agreement.

The comment from member countries, including the United States and China, was actually positive, he said, according to New York Times. The next steps will be to involve all countries, and that is normal. I do not want it to be seen as a problem.

The joint article said an international treaty would improve alarm systems, data sharing, research and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines and personal protective equipment.

Pandemic preparation needs global leadership for a global health system appropriate for this millennium. To make this commitment a reality, we must be guided by solidarity, justice, transparency, inclusiveness and justice, the article said.