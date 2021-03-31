The cleaning of the Suez Canal took days. Presenting costs can take years.

TOKYO It took six days to free a giant container ship that crashed and blocked the Suez Canal, one of the most important transport arteries in the world. It can take years to find out who will pay for the mess.

Cargo companies, insurers, government authorities and a phalanx of lawyers, all with different agendas and possible assessments, will have to determine not only the overall damage, but also what went wrong. When they finally finish digging through the swamp, Japanese shipowner ship insurers are likely to bear the heavy burden of pain.

Costs can increase quickly.

There are repairs to any damage to the Ever Given, the quarter-mile-long ship that stalled in Suez. There is bill for the tugboats and front loaders that dug the beach boat out of the mud. The authority operating the Suez Canal has already said the crisis has cost the Egyptian government up to $ 90 million in lost tax revenue as hundreds of ships waited to cross the blocked waterway or take other routes.

And the stranded ship carried up to $ 10 billion in cargo a day from moving through the canal, including cars, oil, livestock, laptops, sneakers, electronics and toilet paper. Companies that deliver goods may have to pay customers for missed deadlines. If any agricultural commodity went bad, producers may seek to recover lost revenue.