Opposition unity movement: Mamata Banerjee writes to leaders of more than a dozen parties, but divisions are too deep

Calling for the unity of the Opposition amid an open electoral battle in its country of origin, West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to more than a dozen opposition leaders addressing the issue of attack on constitutional federalism and calling for a unity of hearts and minds of all Opposition parties to provide a credible alternative for the people against BJP.

The three-page letter from Banerjee to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK chief MK Stalin, Delhi prime minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and CPI-ML Dipankar Bhattacharya speaks at length about how BJP is using to “regularly ousted” elected non-BJP governments “and for” engineering evasions in non-BJP parties “and as in states ruled by non-BJP parties, the Center is creating problems for properly elected governments by abusing the governor’s office.

“… BJP wants to make it impossible for non-BJP parties to exercise their Constitutional rights … The time has come for a united and effective fight against BJP attacks on democracy and the Constitution,” Banerjee said in the letter.

BJP has dismissed her extension as signs of her nervousness.

In its epistolary layout, Banerjee has also written to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, although Congress BJD and YSR have long saved the central government in passing key legislation in Parliament before Congress-TMC led the Opposition in the past.

She ran with the NCP SP and RJD, the parties which were the first to declare their support for her in West Bengal polls as the only leader to take over the BJP in the state even though these parties had fought elections in alliance with Congress in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Congress is vying for polls in West Bengal in alliance with the Left against the ruling TMC.

Political analyst Rasheed Kidwai says “Congress should be the anchor whether with a Prime Minister face or not if a functioning Opposition alliance is to be established. Ignoring Congress, no possible anti-BJP alliance is possible. But then Congress must be much more accommodating “

While Banerjee has made a fervent call to the parties to “draw up a joint action plan” following the completion of this round of Assembly polls in four states and UT Puducherry, the history of Opposition unity in recent years raises serious doubts about feasibility. of this ambitious plan.

Congress who is fighting in Bengal in alliance with CPI-M has claimed a “secret understanding” between LDF CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a case in the heat of the Kerala-related campaign-related campaign. In West Bengal, Congress in the past in alliance with Congress Trinamool, overthrew the left-wing rule in 2011.

At UP, Congress launched an aggressive campaign against the ruling BSP in 2012 and the SP came to power. In the 2017 state polls, Congress-SP fought together against the NDA and BSP competing separately. In Lok Sabha 2019 polls at UP, the BSP-SP fought together against the BJP while Congress fought alone. Following the polls, BSP severed ties with the SP.

She addressed the parties from Shiv Sena in Maharashtra at the National Conference and the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir even as it hardly has anything in common in the ideology of Sena and these two J&K parties.

“As President of the Trinamool All India Congress, I will work wholeheartedly with you and all other like-minded political parties in this battle. We can win this battle only with the unity of hearts and minds, and by presented a credible alternative to the people of India, “she says in the letter.

The letter, however, gives an indication of a sense of urgency to build in the Opposition camp against a revived BJP, which after deciphering Congress is now ready to capture the space of regional parties as well, practical realities make any such proposal work in a central level very difficult task as the opposition parties are divided among themselves.

PC Chacko, who joined the last NCP after serving in Congress for decades, called for greater Opposition unity and destroyed that he had no initiative in the party that previously served to secure an alternative Opposition united with BJP.

Many in the Opposition camp also think that given his age, experience and good rapport across the political spectrum, Pawar could be the anchor of Opposition unity, an idea that Congress is not happy about.

In 2018 when Congress was going to race for the improved result of Rahul Gandhis’s leadership party in Gujarat polls, NCP leader Praful Patel was very confused announcing that Sharad Pawar could be the next Prime Minister in 2019. In 2018 Pawar’s party had only four members in Lok Sabha. Congress quickly expressed its dissatisfaction. Congress has more than often the idea of ​​the cold shoulder.

The challenges are great and perhaps why Banerjee in her personal letters to non-BJP leaders has highlighted the crucial issue of the Modi government’s “attack” on the federal structure, has also sought to raise individual issues such as the passage of the National Delhi Territory Bill (Change) regarding Delhi as well as the Center “abusing” the CBI and ED in Tamil Nadu to conduct raids on DMK officials.

She also referred to the moves of the Center for the dissolution of the National Development Council, the Inter-State Council and the Planning Commission and its replacement with NITI Ayog, and said that all this was aimed at disabling every single platform where state governments usually set legitimate demands, needs, concerns, and views.