Russia seeks to increase engagement with India in Afghanistan | India News





NEW DELHI: Russia will look to address some of India’s concerns about the Afghan peace process with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visiting India next week, accompanied by Russian special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

Lavrov will hold talks with counterpart S Jaishankar and is expected to summon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His visit is expected to pave the way for President Putin’s summit meeting with Modi here later this year.

Diplomatic sources said the visit would see another round of “sincere and forthcoming” dialogue between the two countries on Afghanistan. Kabulov is expected to brief Indian authorities on progress made at the Russia-hosted March 18 meeting of the enlarged troika – Russia, US, China and Pakistan – which focused on making progress in the intra-Afghan process for reach a negotiated solution and and comprehensive ceasefire.

Lavrov and Kabulov will land in Delhi at a time when Russia is upset about alleged attempts to “negatively impact” its ties with India by, as it said in an earlier statement, combining “small parts fragmented disinformation into a broader view with one-sided and simplified vision “. Russia was said to have kept India out of the “regular” March 18 “troika meeting” even though the US had included India in a new peace initiative in the form of a meeting it proposed to ask the UN to convene. for Afghanistan.

Russia, however, had said that the meeting was not a sporadic event, but an ongoing process launched in the framework of the expanded Troika format with the participation of the Afghan parties, aimed at supporting the Intra-Afghan talks at the current critical moment for this country. . “As previously agreed between members, India as well as other regional players may be invited to join it at a later stage,” she said in a statement.

As Secretary of State Harsh Shringla said during his visit to Moscow in February, India and Russia work closely together on bilateral Afghanistan and also within the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and other formats.

As India continues to support international peace efforts in Afghanistan, it remains concerned about the role of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI and its influence over the Taliban. Shringla had conveyed to the Russians that the peace process should not lead to any ungovernable space that could be used by terrorist groups to target countries in the region. Moscow had also conveyed to the foreign secretary that its engagement with Pakistan focused on peace efforts in Afghanistan and that it took into account India’s security interests.

