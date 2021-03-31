Photo ED load sheet against 124 individuals, subjects in the Adarsh ​​group case





The case concerns the misappropriation of public deposits in the Adarsh ​​cooperative. company, causing a loss of about 4,000 kr.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a lawsuit against 124 individuals and entities in connection with the misappropriation of public deposits in Adarsh ​​Credit Cooperative Society Limited (ACCSL), causing a loss of approximately 4,000 crore. Among the accused is the main accused, Mukesh Modi, in addition to directors and partners in the Adarsh ​​group of companies, the Riddhi Siddhi group of companies, the firms, entities and associates of the accused Virendra Modi. The agency had previously amassed movable and immovable assets worth 1,489 crore in 19 districts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra, related to the accused persons. Attachment order confirmed by the Trial Authority under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, after which ED took ownership of the properties in July-August last year. The ED investigation is based on a First Information Report recorded by Rajasthan police against Mr. Mukesh Modi, Rahul Modi and others of the Adarsh ​​group, ACCSL officials and private individuals for allegations of fraud, criminal breach of trust, forgery of valid security and criminal conspiracy. High interest According to ED, ACCSL lured ordinary people to make deposits by offering high interest rates. The funds were transferred to the companies of Mr. Mukesh Modis, his relatives and associates in dressing up loans taken illegally and invested in their real estate businesses. The accused involved several entities, including limited liability firms, for the sole purpose of diverting funds, the agency claimed. Mr Mukesh Modis’s relatives, including Virendra, Bharat, Rahul, Rohit and Priyanka Modi, were involved in fraudulent transactions, allegedly. The main defendant also invested in these companies as share capital from ACCSL, while large sums were diverted and taken through exaggerated salaries, incentives and commissions.

