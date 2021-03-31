Mamata’s letter calls for a united anti-BJP front

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool (TMC) Congress chief Mamata Banerjee urged opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government, writing letters to senior leaders of non-BJP parties amid high stock elections in the eastern state.

Banerjee’s letter, dated March 28, but made public by the TMC on Wednesday, claimed that a recent bill giving more powers to the lieutenant governor in Delhi was a direct attack on the federal structure of the countries. She filed seven other charges and suggested a meeting of Opposition leaders following ongoing polls by five states to draw up an action plan against BJP.

I am writing this letter to you, and some non-BJP party leaders, to convey my serious concerns over a series of attacks by the BJP and its government on the Center for Democratic Democracy and Federalism in India, Banerjee said in three -document of the site.

The letter was written a few days before the second phase of the polls in Bengal, where Banerjee is taking her back-to-back rival, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, to Nandigram’s prestigious headquarters. BJP is aiming to relocate TMC for its first election victory in Bengal while Banerjee is shooting for a third consecutive term.

The letter was sent to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, DMK President MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference Farooq Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti and CPI-MLs Dipankara B.

He was also sent to six prime ministers: Delhis Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtras Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhands Hemant Soren, Odyshas Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradeshs Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telanganas K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Banerjee’s letter drew widespread support from Opposition leaders, but was stressed by the BJP, which said the move betrayed its nervousness about the ongoing polls.

Read also | ‘SOS call’, ‘defeat story’: What BJP leaders said in Mamata letter

Democracy should be the last word in the @MamataOfficial & @AITCofficial dictionary. Their cadre attack @ Bengal candidates, intimidate voters, seize booths, block all rallies and finally leaders preach Democracy, wrote BJP (organization) general secretary BL Santhosh on Twitter.

TMC insiders said the underlying message was aimed at consolidating anti-BJP forces in the remaining eight-phase polls. We want to show that the Opposition is united, said a senior IMC leader. The left-leaning CPI (M) front, which is fighting Bengal polls in alliance with Congress, was expelled from the initiative.

In her letter, Banerjee alleged misuse of the governors’ office in non-BJP-run states, misuse of central agencies such as the Central Bureau of the Directorate of Investigation and Enforcement, and withholding funds in non-BJP states, among others.

The BJP wants to make it impossible for non-BJP parties to exercise their Constitutional rights and freedoms. He wants to dilute the powers of state governments and reduce them to simple municipalities. In short, she wants to establish a one-party authoritarian rule in India, the paper reads.

Banerjee wrote that she would work wholeheartedly with these leaders and all other mind-blowing political parties.

Referring to the adoption of the Delhi National Capital Territory Bill (Amendment) by Parliament, Banerjee said it was an extremely serious development. With this law, the BJP government in the Center has usurped virtually all the powers of the democratically elected government of Delhi and placed them in the hands of Governor Lt, a nominee of the Center. The governor of Lt has become the undeclared deputy of Delhi, acting as a representative for the interior minister and prime minister, she said. You will also agree that what BJP has done in Delhi is no exception, but it has increasingly become a rule.

Most opposition parties supported him.

We have received the letter and fully agree with it, the VET said in a statement.

View | Mamata Banerjee & PM Modi practice the same policy of communism: Owaisi

The NCP said they give their full support to the IMC chief. In a way Mamata didi has sought support from all opposition leaders. Pawar saheb was scheduled to visit West Bengal for three days starting April 1 but could not do so due to ill health. We give full support to TMC and if health conditions improve, Pawar saheb will try to visit West Bengal in the final round of elections, party spokesman Nawab Malik said, referring to Pawars’s recent illness.

Shiv Sena also expressed solidarity with Banerjee. The opposition must unite against BJP to save the country’s democracy and federalism. There is no other alternative. And I think Uddhavji Thackeray has already laid the foundation of the opposition coalition against the BJP, said Senate Speaker Arvind Sawant.

Supriyo Bhattacharrya, Jharkhand general secretary general Mukti Morcha (JMM), said his party was constantly raising the same issue. We have raised this issue since the first day after coming to power in the state. And that is one of the main reasons we decided to withdraw from the Bengal polls and support the TMC, Bhattacharya said.

Rashtriya MP Janata Dal Manoj Jha said the letter was too timely. The BJP is virtually angry at the destruction of democratically established institutions and norms, he said.

CPI-ML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya said saving the federal framework was certainly a major concern. All opposition parties should definitely exchange their views and respond together to save the country from the growing crisis of economy, democracy, federalism and the constitutional rule of law, he said. The mufti said it was necessary for opposition parties to unite to defend democracy.

BJP said the letter was an expression of disappointment. This is a clear sign of disappointment and an attempt to keep itself important knowing full well that losing the assembly elections at an imminent momentAt a time when elections are taking place in the state it is writing to other union leaders against BJP. She had made such efforts earlier but had failed, said Jay Prakash Majumdar, deputy head of the party unit in Bengal.