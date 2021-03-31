Panchayat poll candidates in Uttar Pradesh can not hold any party post: BJP





Ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP has announced that members holding district or state-level party posts will have to give them up if they wish to run in the election. Sources in the BJP on Wednesday said the decision was made to ensure there would be no conflicts and candidates receive the full support of staff at all levels. The party will soon release its list of candidates for the first and second rounds, sources added. The three-level elections in panchayat will be held in four stages, starting on 15 April. While all parties, including VET, are interested in the polls, which are not contested in any party symbol, BJP has decided to announce its candidates for 3,105 posts on Zila Panchayat. For over 58,000 posts in Gram Pradhan, the party will leave the decision to key officials. BJP is also planning to hold public meetings at the Zila Panchayat level which will be addressed by senior executives to familiarize the cadre with officially supported party candidates. The ruling party added that action will be taken against those who try to obstruct the electoral chances of such candidates. BJP will formally declare its candidates for 3,105 zha panchayats posts, not Gram Pradhan posts, which will be selected based on the mutual understanding of grassroots workers, said BJP deputy chairman Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is overseeing parties. electoral efforts. A senior party official said, Someone can run or help the election be contested. So state and senior office holders have been asked to resign from their posts if they want to compete in the polls. This will ensure that the entire staff supports the official candidates. The leader added, since the party is not declaring candidates for the bloc posts and Gram Pradhan, so no discipline towards the official party candidates at the Zila Panchayat level will be tolerated. Measures will be taken against the culprits. In the election, voters will elect 75 chairmen zila panchayat, 826 heads Kshetra Panchayat and 58,195 grams of praghans. The results will be announced on May 2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos