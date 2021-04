Myanmar junta offers ceasefire to some as UN envoy warns of ‘bloodbath’

The ceasefire offer appears to have referred to actions taken against armed ethnic groups, where fighting has escalated since the junta took power in a February 1 coup. The statement, broadcast on Myanmar state television MRTV, called on ethnic armed groups to “keep the peace” and said the military would “unilaterally suspend its operations from April 1 to April 30.”

However, excluded from peace are those who “disrupt” the security of government.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have repeatedly filled the streets of Myanmar for nearly two months in protest over the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and key government officials. The security forces response has seen unarmed civilians shot in the street and beaten, arbitrary detentions and overnight attacks on the homes of suspected opposition members. This weekend saw the bloodiest blow so far, with at least 114 people killed on Saturday.

CNN has contacted the Myanmar military for comment.

Since Saturday, the military has carried out airstrikes in Karen state, forcing thousands of residents to flee to the jungle and neighboring countries. Many of the targeted villages are controlled by the Karen National Union (KNU), an armed ethnic group that holds large territories in border countries. The KNU is one of many ethnic armed groups that have come out in support of the protests and to condemn the military occupation. The UN special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgner on Wednesday stressed the danger of “widespread and systematic attacks on the civilian population” and warned that a “bloodbath is imminent” in her remarks to the Security Council. More than 520 people have been killed since the coup, she said. “Looking back ten years now, how will history judge this inaction? I hope you act while there is still time to avoid the worst outcome by overcoming care and disagreement,” Burgner told Security Council members. ‘Need urgent help’ Myanmar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General earlier in the week stressing concerns about the safety of civilians in the country and calling for “effective action without delay” to restore democratic leadership. “The people of Myanmar feel powerless and are seeking urgent help from the international community to save the lives of innocent civilians,” read letters from Kyaw Moe Tun. The envoy called on the United Nations and the international community to protect the people of Myanmar against the military, help all people in need, declare a no-fly zone to prevent future airstrikes, tougher sanctions and freeze of military bank accounts, an immediate arms embargo and suspension of foreign direct investment. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday that the request for a United Nations intervention was a “broad call”. “I think the Secretary-General has been extremely vocal in Myanmar from the beginning. We want to get engaged, but there is no passer-by in this solution,” Dujarric said.

CNN’s Chandler Thornton contributed to this report.

