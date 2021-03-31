Yemen: After the Saudi peace offer, a sales pitch in the US





Under pressure from the United States, Saudi Arabia is proposing a ceasefire agreement in Yemen that offers concessions to the Houthis while failing to secure one of its war targets. However, the deal is not without benefit for the Saudis: a chance to repair their ruined global reputation. Now the pressure is intensifying on Houthis and others to achieve a ceasefire, providing relief for a country that has seen more than 200,000 lives lost in a six-year war. Why we wrote this If the road to progress in Yemen’s horrific war ends up going through Riyadh, it could be because American diplomats sold the Saudis for the value of changing their confession. Diplomats are trying to persuade the Shiite group to bolster its military gains and enter into an eventual power-sharing deal. The question remains what to offer the group, which has grown into the dominant force in Yemen. Houthi is now behaving like one country. How can you convince them to become part of a state? says Maysaa Shuja Al-Deen at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies. What is their incentive for power sharing? If a ceasefire can be reached and as humanitarian crises eased, diplomats hope rival factions will have the confidence to move towards a political dialogue. Until then, they were racing to take advantage of something that has been lacking in Yemen: hope.

With diplomacy successfully relocating a key player in the conflict, pressure is intensifying on the Houthi Shiites and other actors to close in on an elusive ceasefire, providing relief for a country stifled by war, famine, poverty, cholera and COVID- 19 The progress in recent weeks owes in part to the new U.S. commitment led by U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking and the intensive one-year ship diplomacy by United Nations Envoy Martin Griffiths. Washington persuaded Saudi Arabia to accept a ceasefire agreement based on a UN-drafted framework through months-long diplomacy addressing the concerns of Iran-backed Houth and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. The key to progress: to have the Saudis take the initiative and offer the deal themselves. Riyadh announced the initiative last week, shortly after a phone call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Billed as a peace initiative, the Saudi offer calls for a nationwide ceasefire under UN supervision, the lifting of the naval blockade, the deposit of customs duties and taxes in a joint Yemeni central bank account accessible by the government and Houthi, and the reopening of the essential requirements of Sanaa Houthi Airport. The bold decision came as part of political efforts by Saudi Arabia, coalition countries and the international community to achieve security, stability and peace in Yemen, says a senior Saudi official, who confirmed close co-operation with the US before the start. of rest -ofer fire. People keep food received from local charity Mona Relief at a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, March 1, 2021. The Saudi initiative underscores the seriousness of the kingdoms in ending the crisis, the official said. We hope the Houthis respond by sitting down at the negotiating table with the Yemeni government and parties to reach a political solution. To prove its good faith, the Saudi-led coalition allowed four oil tankers to anchor in the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah, providing the fuel needed to distribute food and medicine across the country. Saudi intervention Pressure from the Biden administration, including the suspension of arms sales, was a motivator. But the deal was not an easy concession to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia launched its costly military intervention in 2015 to support Yemen’s interim government after Houthi forced it to leave Sanaa. Riyadh feared that the Houthis were becoming a permanent Iranian representative on its borders by carrying out constant attacks on Saudi soil. Six years later, the Houthi movement has become more powerful and has gained more territory as it becomes more dependent on Iran. Reportedly backed by Iranian arms shipments and technology transfers, Houthi have gone from targeting Saudi border regions to regularly hitting critical oil infrastructure and airports in the heart of the kingdom, even hitting residential areas in Riyadh. Hours after the offer of the Saudi ceasefire, the Houthis hit the airport in Abha, southern Saudi Arabia, with a drone. Three days later, the movement launched ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi oil facilities and military bases throughout the kingdom. Despite those attacks, offering concessions and a ceasefire, observers say Saudi Arabia provided two things it desperately needed: an exit from a costly conflict and a partial rehabilitation of its image. After years of being widely seen as the aggressor in Yemen, Saudi Arabia can claim to be a peaceful mediator acting in good faith. Offering concessions, she placed the ball in the Houthis court. The move sparked praise in Washington and the West, a marked shift since candidate Joe Biden described Saudi Arabia as a pariah state last year. Shifting the narrative Diplomats working on the Yemen dossier agree that changing Saudi Arabia, along with renewed US involvement, could encourage other actors in the complex conflict to narrow gaps in their positions to reach an elusive ceasefire agreement. “We hope that this momentum, together with all the mediation work undertaken over the past year, will push us towards an agreement that paves the way for alleviating the suffering of Yemenis and turning Yemen on a path to lasting peace,” he said. the UN envoy, Mr. Griffiths, in an interview. Meanwhile, the US has stepped up pressure on the Houthis, who for the first time in the conflict are losing control of a narrative that presents itself as defending Yemen’s sovereignty against a foreign aggressor. In an interview, a State Department spokesman says the US welcomes the commitment of the Saudi and Yemeni governments to a ceasefire and a political process in Yemen under the UN framework, while reprimanding Houthis. Ahmadiya Juaidi, 13, expects to receive an additional food shock at the malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, February 24, 2021. We have a sound and fair proposal for a nationwide ceasefire, with elements that would immediately address the horrific humanitarian situation in Yemen, the spokesman says. The Houthis are continuing a military campaign to bring Marib home to nearly a million [displaced people] on suspending the war and providing relief to the Yemeni people. The United States and the United Nations are urging Houthis to respond. Incentives for Houthis? Publicly, the Houthis rejected the ceasefire offer as frivolous and nothing new, criticizing the link between the relief of the humanitarian crisis and the ceasefire talks. They are demanding that the blockade be lifted, that Sanaa airport be reopened and that humanitarian relief be allowed in Yemen first, and independent of any ceasefire agreement so that Riyadh can no longer hold the blockade as a lever. They also require single control over ports and the airport. Meanwhile, the Houthis have been involved in an offensive in the central Marib region, a strategic area rich in natural gas, in the most intense fighting in years. Observers are calling the fighting battles, which reportedly involve tens of thousands of Houthis and government-linked fighters, a bloodbath. Still, talks are ongoing. Representatives of the US and Oman are trying to use the momentum of the Saudi offer to persuade Houthi to cement their current military gains in a ceasefire and an eventual agreement, favorable to the separation of powers, diplomatic sources say. The question remains what incentives can be offered to the group, which during the war has grown from a fierce northern faction to the dominant force in Yemen, analysts say. It has captured the capital, taken control of state institutions and installed a Houthi patronage network along with technocrats to run a central bank, ministries and diplomatic missions. Houthi is now behaving like one country. How can you convince them to become part of a state? says Maysaa Shuja Al-Deen, a non-resident associate at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies. What is their incentive for power sharing? Competitive agendas Observers warn Iran could also play disruptive role, prolonging conflict to use Houthis deal as a negotiating tool in any nuclear talks with US The Houthis rejecting these [Saudi] gestures and an opportunity to translate their military successes into lasting political gain tells me that they are either misreading the international community or serving Iran’s interests rather than their own, says Abdulghani Al-Iryani, a senior fellow at the Center. Sanaa for Strategic Studies. There is also a difficult truth facing the diplomatic push for a ceasefire: Houthi and the Saudi-backed government are just two sides in a multifaceted war involving UAE-backed separatists, an Islamic movement linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and several other factions with competing agendas. The ceasefire may stop the Saudi war, but local aspects of the conflict remain unresolved and groups of representatives remain, says Shuja Al-Deen. I fear that this could simply mark the end of a war and mark the beginning of a civil war. Aware of the challenges, diplomats say they are working to include UAE-backed separatists in the ceasefire. Get the Monitor Stories you are interested in delivered to your inbox. As key silent fronts and humanitarian crises ease, diplomats believe the ceasefire will build trust between rival factions to move toward a political dialogue to reach a final solution. Until then, diplomats say they are vying to take advantage of something that has been lacking in Yemen: momentum and hope.

