West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Poll letter registration sparks Trinamul-BJP war

A Trinamul supporter suffered a gunshot wound and 27 others from his party and BJP were injured in a clash in front of the subdivision administrative office here on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were to charge Trinamul and BJP supporters who came to register the nomination letters from Trinamul Barrackpore nominee Raj Chakraborty and BJP Bijpur nominee Subhranshu Roy – to the SDO office.

Trinamul supporter Siraj Ali, who received a bullet in the leg, was admitted to the BN Bose subdivision hospital along with a dozen others. Chakraborty’s leg was injured when the ball was struck by the crowd. Roy’s car was allegedly vandalized by Trinamul supporters.

Police sources said a locally produced pistol was recovered from the site from which at least three bullets were fired, but police commissioner Barrackpore declined to confirm the purpose. So far, police have arrested six people, including four BJP activists, on charges of attempted murder. The Election Commission has requested a report from the North 24-Parganas district administration.

Police and local sources said the troubles started at 3pm when Trinamul candidate Chakraborty was leading a rally after presenting his nomination papers and BJP candidate Roy was entering the administration building to deliver his papers.

Chakraborty claimed theirs was a peaceful rally until BJP supporters attacked them. “BJP supporters started throwing stones and opened fire. It was a planned attack as BJP is rapidly losing ground here. “All this happened in front of the police who were dumb,” he added. Trinamul Naihat nominee Partha Bhowmik also blamed Roy and his men.

Roy denied Trinamul’s claims. “Everyone knows who organized the attack. One of his candidates who did not want me to present my nomination organized this attack. “I was the target and they wanted to kill me today,” Roy said. “They first tried to stop me (not to deposit letters), but somehow the police caught me. “As I was leaving the administrative building, I heard the abusive slogans of Trinamul supporters against me,” Roy said.

He claimed that despite the situation getting out of control, the police remained silent and kept the central force inactive. “It remains a mystery why the jaws of the central force were forced to wait despite the people of Trinamul going into a rage,” Roy said.