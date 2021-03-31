Everyone is watching from Nandigram in the second round of the West Bengal Assembly elections

All eyes will be directed

Nandigram on Thursday, where TMC suprema Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce prestige battle with trusted opponent, converted BJP Suvendu Adhikari when elections will be held in 30 seats in the second round of the eight-stage assembly elections. West Bengal.

The agrarian constituency in Purba Medinipur district had shaken the foundations of the powerful Left regime over the anti-agricultural land acquisition movement in 2007. Now it has turned into a titanic battlefield with Banerjee who suddenly decided to cross from her Bhowanipur country in Kolkata in the constituency held by Adhikari.

Banerjee and Adhikari, who was MLA Kanthi TMC in 2007, had led the party movement to support local farmers in successfully thwarting Left Front plans to set up a separate economic zone for large chemical plants.

Banerjee went on to be a giant assassin and became prime minister after defeating the 34-year-old left-wing regime in 2011 and Adhikari rose to the TMC squad to be a minister with three portfolios until his split from the party over his sense that he was not given his right to the organization.

In the high-profile poll battle this time a victory is necessary for Banerjee, who is running for a third consecutive term as prime minister, so that she can lead the government and hold together her party, which has faced exodus.

For Adhikari it is a battle for political survival as a loss would be a devastating blow and he could also put a question mark on his political chart in his new BJP party. A victory would not only establish him as one of the longest-serving leaders in Bengal, but would also push him a few miles ahead of others in the Ministerial race in the event that the BJP is voted to power.

For Congress-Left-ISF alliance candidate Minakshi Mukherjee, the challenge is to regain the lost seat of her party.

The Election Commission has declared as sensitive all 10,620 voting booths in 30 constituencies distributed in four districts where voting will be held on Thursday.

It has deployed about 651 central force companies to provide security, in addition to state police personnel at strategic locations during the voting, which will begin at 7 a.m., sources at the polling body said.

More than 75 weak voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in the 30 seats scattered in the four districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Bankura.

A total of 199 Central Police Force Enterprise enterprises will be located in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in the South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura, sources said.

TMC and BJP are competing in all 30 countries, while CPI (M) is in contention in 15 and its alliance partners in Sanjukta Morcha Congress and ISF are competing in 13 and two countries respectively.

The survey will take place amid strict COVID-19 guidelines in nine Paschim Medinipur locations, eight in Bankura, four locations in the South 24 Parganas and nine locations in Purba Medinipur – Suvendu Adhikari area. The nandigram falls within the Purba Medinipur district.

While Banerjee had been camping in Nandigram for the past four days, BJP unleashed ‘big guns’, including Interior Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and superstar Mithun Chakraborty to defend Adhikar ground , which he had won in 2016 and taken on ‘Didi’ (as Mamata is popularly called).

In addition to Bengal identity politics and sub-nationalism, job demand, the inclusion of backward Hindu communities in the OBC category, and the rise of agro-based industry have emerged as the main survey boards in the second phase of the polls.

Of the 30 seats that will see Thursday’s vote, 23 were won by the TMC in the 2016 assembly elections, five by the Left Front and Congress and BJP one each.

The political equation in the state had changed in 2019 when BJP massively entered the tribal-dominated Janga Mahal and Medinipur region wiping out all five Lok Sabha countries. The IMC, however, has been able to maintain its dominance in the South 24 Parganas district, where there is a significant number of minorities.

A notable place that goes to the polls in the second phase is Sabang, where TMC has placed its MP Rajya Sabha Manas Bhunia. He is against the dress of TMC and BJP leader Amulya Maity.

Bhunia, a former president of the State Congress, had won the seat from 1982 to 2016 as a nominee for Congress before moving to the TMC in September 2016.

TMC has featured actor Sayantika Banerjee, a familiar face on the Bengal silver screen, from Bankura country vs. BJP Niladri Sekhar Dana. Sanjukta Morcha has nominated Congress candidate Radharani Banerjee.

In Debra’s place, two former IPS officers will cross swords. One is BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh and the other is TMC Humayun Kabir. Both had resigned from their senior police posts to join active politics.

Banerjee, who was injured in the leg during the campaign earlier this month, passed most of the constituencies where the poll will be held on Thursday in her wheelchair. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee visited the rest claiming that TMC would not allow Bengal to run from Delhi or Gujarat in a visible reference to the battery of BJP central leaders and ministers camping in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda had led the BJP campaign since the first rallies in Kanthi, Bankura and Nandigram and demanded that the electorate vote for BJP to enter the “ashol poriborton” (change current) in build ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Prosperous Bengali).

