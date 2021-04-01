BORDEAUX, France It tastes like rose petals. It smells like campfire. Shines with a burnt hue in orange. What is A 5,000 euro bottle of Petrus Pomerol wine that spent a year in space.

Researchers in Bordeaux are analyzing a dozen bottles of precious juice along with 320 Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes that returned to Earth in January after a stay at the International Space Station.

They announced their preliminary impressions earlier this month mainly, that the lack of weight did not spoil the summer and seemed to energize the vines.

Organizers say it’s part of a long-term effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses and to better understand the aging process, fermentation and bubbles in the summer.

In a tasting of the sort for this month, 12 connoisseurs took one of the wines traveled into space, tasting it blindly along with a bottle from the same vineyard that had stood in a cellar.

A special pressure device delicately bleached bottles at the Institute of Wine and Vineyard in Bordeaux. The testers solemnly sniffed, looked, and finally, drank.

“I have tears in my eyes,” Nicolas Gaume, CEO and co-founder of the company that organized the experiment, Space Cargo Unlimited, told The Associated Press.

Alcohol and glass are normally banned at the International Space Station, so each bottle was packaged inside a separate steel cylinder during the trip.

At a news conference Wednesday, Gaume said the experiment focused on studying the lack of gravity that creates tremendous stress for any species living in summer and vines.

We are only at the beginning, he said, calling the preliminary results encouraging.

Jane Anson, a wine expert and writer with the wine publication Decanter, said the wine that remained on Earth had a slightly younger taste than what had been in space.

The chemical and biological analysis of the aging process of wines could allow scientists to find a way to artificially age fine vomit, said Dr. Michael Lebert, a biologist at Friedrich-Alexander-University in Germany, who was advised on the project.

The vine pieces known as reeds in the world of grape growing not only survived the journey but also grew faster than the vines on Earth, despite limited light and water.

Once researchers determine why, Lebert said it could help scientists develop stronger vines on Earth and pave the way for grape growing and wine production in space.

Christophe Chateau of the Bordeaux Wine Producers Council welcomed the research as a good thing for the industry, but predicted it would take a decade or more to bring it to practical application. Chateau, who was not involved in the project, described ongoing efforts to regulate grape choices and techniques to adapt to increasingly warm temperatures.

Bordeaux wine is a wine that takes its uniqueness from its history but also from its innovations, he told the AP. And we must never stop innovating.

Private investors helped fund the project, which researchers hope to pursue in further space missions. The cost was not disclosed.

For the average terrestrial, the key question is: How does cosmic wine taste?

For me, the difference between space and earth wine … was not easy to determine, said Franck Dubourdieu, an Bordeaux-based agronomist and oenologist, an expert in the study of wine and wine production.

The researchers said each of the 12 panelists had an individual reaction. Some observed reflections of burnt orange. Others evoked scents of cured skin or a campfire.

The one that had remained on Earth, to me, was still a little more closed, a little more tannic, a little younger. And the one that was set up in space, the tannins were softened, came out the most floral aromatics, Anson said.

But if the vintage was flying in space or tied to the ground, she said, They were both beautiful.