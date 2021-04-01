Bill of Change Approved: Minority schools hire faculty through centralized process





With the Law on Amending the Gujarat 2021 Secondary and Higher Education Education passed in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the state government now makes it mandatory for minority institutes to appoint only principals and teachers who have passed the TAT (aptitude test). teachers) in middle and upper secondary schools run by her. With this, minority institutions are covered under the same selection process followed for government and grants to assisted schools. Citing the judgments of the Gujarat High Court and Supreme Court, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told the House that this change was necessary to bring about a quality education which will be a brighter opportunity to capture the power of students. Minister of Education Bhupendrasinh Chudasama during the discussion of the Draft Law on Amending the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education in the Legislative Assembly made it clear that from now on the proper qualification together with the TAT exam for the appointment of principals and teachers will be implemented in minority education institutions in the state. Giving more details, Chudasama said the process of selecting candidates for government and providing assistance to high schools and high schools is being implemented in the state through a centralized system. But such a selection procedure is carried out regardless of the TAT exam grades prescribed by minority institutions to meet the qualification for selection as a teacher, he added. Citing the Supreme Court ruling in this regard, the minister said the court has made it clear that no compromise should be made on the quality of education in the national interest, regardless of whether the educational institution is run by one minority or another. He said the government’s decision to set up a regulatory body to appoint teachers does not interfere with the administration of minority institutes. The Minister added that the Gujarat High Court has also issued a judgment in 2017 directing to make the necessary changes to Section 30 (a) of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Act-19 Therefore, earlier in minority schools, the Board of Governors conducted the recruitment process regardless of the candidates’ educational qualifications and taking into account the TAT exam grades. Now, as a result of the passage of this Draft Law on Amendment, the same centralized selection process for teachers and principals who are followed in government and assisted in the state secondary and high schools will now apply to minority institutions also. Regarding another provision of the Draft Law on Amending the Secondary and Upper Secondary Education of Gujarat, the Minister of Education said that the definition of recognized schools currently includes only secondary or postal schools recognized by the Director of Education, Guxharat, or the official authorized by him for this purpose According to the amendment bill, such a school will now be considered a recognized school, namely the Department of Education or, as the case may be, any other department of the Gujarat government or a recognized secondary school or an official authorized by the department ‘ has been replaced in place of the ‘director of education, Gujarat, or an officer authorized by him.

