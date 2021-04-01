Suspected Hooch kills 11 in Begusarai, Nawada and Rohtas | Patna News





PATNA / BEGUSARAI: All 11 people have allegedly died due to hooch poisoning in Nawada, Begusarai and Rohtas districts in the arid state since Holi on Monday. However, police did not confirm any wild deaths and were investigating the incidents.

With the exception of Begusarai where two people died and police took possession of the bodies to carry out the death on Wednesday, the dead in other districts were cremated by their relatives, making it difficult for the administration to find the cause of death.

Two horrific deaths were reported from Goriyari village under the Bakhri police station region in Begusarai, four from Badhauni panchayat under the city police station in Nawada and five in Kochas and Kargahar in Rohtas.

Begusarai DM Arvind Kumar Verma said he, along with SP Awakash Kumar, visited the village after receiving reports of rampant deaths. However, family members of the deceased, neighborhood members and other villagers denied that they had consumed alcoholic beverages.

We have decided to record unnatural deaths to further investigate the matter, he said. Verma said a Virendra from the village is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Begusarai. He also denied consuming alcoholic beverages. After the death of the deceased the internal organs were performed and preserved, DM said.

Bakhri SHO Basuki Nath Jha said the deceased was identified as Rajkumar Sahni (22) and Sakaldeo Choudhary (35).

In response to a question, DM admitted that 400 liters of spirits produced in the village were seized from the village during the March 22 raids. Verma said the deceased as well as he in the hospital had symptoms of vomiting and loose movement.

Incidentally, two out of four dead in Nawada also suffered from vomiting, diarrhea and shortness of breath. Nawada Town Police Station SHO TN Tiwari said the deceased was identified as Ramdev Ram (60) of Gondapur, Gopal Singh (35) of Kiswa, Prabhakar Gupta (40) of Akbarpur and a Loha Singh Thathera of Kharidi Bigha village. Ram died Wednesday morning while Singh died Tuesday. Gupta died on March 28 and Thathera three days ago, he added.

Sadar SDPO Upendra Prasad said that when the bodies were burned, the cause of death could not be ascertained.

Nawada DM Yash Pal Meena said a team of doctors and district administration officers were set up to ascertain the cause of the vomiting, diarrhea and shortness of breath. Nothing about hooch poisoning has been shown yet. The four died in two different villages of Bhadauni. The doctor cited cardiac arrest as the cause of the third death, he said.

The family of a deceased is not yet traced. “Private doctors who treated the other two for vomiting, diarrhea and shortness of breath said they did not have a bad breath to conclude that they had consumed alcohol,” he said.

Meena said they may have died from food poisoning or consuming expired medication. We are investigating the matter from all angles, he said.

Rohtas SP Ashish Bharti said all five bodies had been burned without informing the administration. DM has ascertained an investigation team to ascertain whether the deaths were related to wild poisoning. Nothing can be said at the moment, he said.

The dead were identified as Vinod Chauhan of neighborhood number 11, Manoj Ram of neighborhood number 13, Ramavatar Ram of Chawri and Rajesh Singh of Kanjar under the Kochas police station region and Satish Kumar i Rampur below the Kargahar police station area.

Satish, 16, died Wednesday. He suffered from vomiting and diarrhea after eating too much with Holi, he said. PS said Ramavatar also died after suffering from vomiting and diarrhea on March 24. He said Ganesh and Manoj were ill on Monday while Vinod was found dead at his home on Tuesday.

Family members of the deceased said some people had promised them financial assistance from the government if they told police that their relatives died after consuming alcohol, the SP said.

A team led by Sasaram SDO is conducting an investigation, he added.

