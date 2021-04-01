International
Russian armored floods border with Ukraine amid fears of “imminent crisis”
Trains loaded with large quantities of Russian military equipment, including tanks and other heavy armored vehicles, as well as heavy artillery, appear to be moving towards the country’s borders with Ukraine. There are unconfirmed reports that the scale of these movements is so significant that, to the disappointment of Russian farmers, it has disrupted deliveries of tractors and other agricultural equipment ahead of the spring harvest season. US officials now worry that a major new round of fighting between Russia and Ukraine could be imminent as a ceasefire risks expiring tomorrow.
It is not entirely clear when Russian construction began, but video footage and other images reportedly showing armored vehicles and other military equipment on trains heading to southwestern Russia have appeared on social media since at least March 27, 2021. There were also views of large land convoys and groups of aircraft.
This includes at least one clamp of a 152 mm train load 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled aircraft, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and other military vehicles, passing a bridge which now connects Russia with the Crimean Peninsula and footage of what appears to be the same train in the Crimean city of Kerch. Russian forces captured the region from Ukraine in 2014 and the Kremlin subsequently annexed it.
Several military movements in the same general region were observed earlier this month and appear to have been related to a previously announced exercise. However, there now have been reports that the Russian forces that took part in those exercises remained deployed after the training officially ended on 23 March. In addition, subsequent deployments had reported troops, including units not known to have been involved in the aforementioned exercises, head to locations outside publicly announced training areas.
“We have reached out to Russia to try to gain a little more clarity about what is happening,” senior Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on March 31. U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had reached out to his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, on March 31, 2021, to inquire about troop movements, but it was unclear what the Russian response was. to those questions. Milley also spoke with Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak about the evolving situation.
The Russian Federation continues its aggressive policy towards Ukraine, Khomchak had told the parliament of his country on March 30th. An additional concentration of up to 25 tactical groups is expected, which, together with forces already deployed near Ukraine’s state border, pose a threat to the state’s military security. “
Khomchak had also said that Russia currently has about 32,700 military personnel in Crimea. Since the annexation of the territory in 2014, the Kremlin has significantly expanded its military presence there to include air, naval and land assets, including cruise ship missiles and surface-to-air missile batteries.
Russia also oversees about 28,000 personnel in “separatist” units in areas of eastern Ukraine collectively known as the Donbass who have been fighting the government in Kiev since 2015. Although the Kremlin denies it, the evidence is clear that a considerable part of these forces are merely regular Russian military units stationed on Ukrainian soil. There are also strong links between Russian intelligence services and allegedly “local” forces.
It is not clear exactly how much additional Russian military equipment is heading towards the border with Ukraine, but there are reports that shipments are significant enough to disrupt the movement of other goods by rail, such as agricultural tractors, into the country. according to Kommersant Newspaper. The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond KommersantQuestions on the matter and, interestingly, sources of sales within the country’s defense institution denied claims that a large number of flat railways were requested by the state railway operators for military use.
Although the new Russian military construction is clear at least one message intended for the Ukrainian authorities, what is the exact plan of the Kremlin remains unclear. Trilateral Contact Group for Ukraine, which includes representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the multinational Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), reportedly failed to agree on the terms of an extension of an existing ceasefire agreement in Donbass beyond 1 April.
The Ukrainian delegation pointed the finger at the Russians for disrupting the talks, according to reports. The two sides routinely accuse each other of violating the current ceasefire, despite Ukrainian officials saying 26 of its soldiers have died in fighting this year.
The immediate concern is that major fighting in the Donbass could resume once the ceasefire expires tomorrow. New York Times reported today that the US European Command (EUCOM) had changed Ukraine’s status on an internal list from “potential crisis” to “imminent potential crisis”, the latter was the most serious level of scale.
Importers It is important to note that there have been growing concerns about Russia’s military activity near Ukraine in the past, but the timing of these developments around the expiration of the ceasefire seems particularly evident. The very visible accumulation of Russian forces in areas along Ukraine’s borders could be intended simply as a deterrent against a new Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass. At the same time, if a new round of large-scale fighting erupts in eastern Ukraine, there is also the possibility that Russia may seek to change the status quo around areas currently occupied by “separatist” elements to put additional pressure. on the government in Kiev.
The pressure that results from any outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine can also apply to the United States. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded publicly in an extremely angry way for remarks made by US President Joe Biden in an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos. Biden had agreed to characterize Putin as a “killer” and said he would pay a price for interfering in the 2020 US Presidential Election, something the Kremlin denies.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the US government’s support for “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” in a phone call today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The United States, like most of the international community, does not recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea or the “separatist” claims in the Donbass. However, Ukraine is not a NATO member or otherwise an official US ally, although they are an important regional security partner and it is unclear how ready or capable the US government would be to prevent any intervention. big new from Russia to Ukraine.
Stimulating a level of crisis with Ukraine could also help the Kremlin divert attention from domestic issues, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in Russia. Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin faced extremely large protests over the arrest of political dissident Alexei Navalny. Navalny has long been a critic of Putin, as well as other Russian officials, and has headed an organization dedicated to exposing government corruption in Russia.
Navalny is now on a hunger strike in jail after being convicted of what he and his lawyers say were politically motivated charges in February. He was arrested shortly after returning to Russian from treatment in Germany following an assassination attempt last year involving one by one of a secret family of chemical weapons collectively referred to as Novichoks.
Whatever the exact goals of Russia’s new military build-up near Ukraine, it has already managed to provoke concerns about a new escalation in the conflict between the two countries.
