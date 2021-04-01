FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – News – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Announced Cities and Stadiums





9 host cities and 10 stadiums across Australia and New Zealand to welcome the world’s best players and football fans in 2023

The Opening Match will take place in Auckland and Sydney to host the Final

Australia and New Zealand will each expect a semi-final The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup took an important and exciting step today with the announcement of the 9 Host Cities and 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand that will host matches during the tournament. With just over two years to do until some of the best players in the world come out on the field in Australia and New Zealand, the host city announcement represents a milestone for many football fans and players around the world, as well as in the preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 which will be the first co-hosted FIFA World Cup and the first edition which will feature 32 teams. The host cities and stadiums for the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup are: Adelaide Hindmarsh Stadium Eden Park in Auckland / Tmaki Makaurau Brisbane Stadium Brisbane Dunedin Stadiums / Dunedin Teats Hamilton Stadium / Hamilton Waikato Melbourne Stadium Rectangular Melbourne Perth Stadium Rectangular Stadium Sydney Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium Wellington Stadiums / Wellington Wellington In addition to the discovery of the Host Cities and Stadiums, FIFA has also announced today that Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening match of the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup with Stadium Australia in Sydney selected to host the Final. Both Australia and New Zealand will also host a semi-final with the full FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 match schedule to be announced later this year. Speaking about the selection of the Host Cities for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said: The designation of the 9 Host Cities represents a milestone for the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup, as well as for football players and fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world. Building on the tremendous success of France 2019 both on and off the field, the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 and 9 Host Cities across Australia and New Zealand will not only showcase the worlds best players, but also provide a powerful platform to unite and inspire people, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for women’s football in Australia and New Zealand and around the world.

Chris Nikou, President of Football Australia, said: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the largest sporting event on Australian soil since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, showcasing Australia and New Zealand to a global audience of over one billion people. Today’s announcement of the Host Cities and Match venues for the tournament is a milestone in the construction of the FIFA Women’s World Cup – a tournament that will unite nations, inspire generations and provide our diverse and multicultural game with a perfect platform to grow over the coming years. Johanna Wood, President of New Zealand Football, said: It is a privilege to co-host the 2023 FIFA World Cup with Australia and we look forward to welcoming the world’s best athletes and their supporters to Aotearoa New Zealand. We have and will continue to work with our partners to deliver the biggest, most exciting and best tour to date. The legacy of the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 begins now and will continue to leave a lasting impression on women’s sport in both countries and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The selection of Host Cities and Stadiums follows a complete and comprehensive process over the last 8 months conducted by FIFA, together with the two host associations, which included a series of virtual workshops and one-on-one workshops with all candidate cities and stadiums, as well as an in-depth analysis of the infrastructure and facilities of the host city and stadium, training and accommodation facilities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos