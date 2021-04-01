Graham Smith Appointed Managing Director of US Legend Cars International | News | Media

Speedway Motorsports officials announced that Charlotte Motor Speedway Business Development Executive Graham Smith has been appointed Managing Director of US Legend International Cars. In his new role, Smith will develop and implement company strategic plans and policies, as well as help oversee day-to-day operations and grow the company.

Founded by Smith’s grandfather, Speedway Motorsports CEO Bruton Smith, in 1992, US Legend Cars International is the world’s largest racing car manufacturer and the exclusive manufacturer of Legend Cars, Bandoleros and Thunder Roadsters. Headquartered in Harrisburg, North Carolina, the company has produced more than 9,000 race cars since its inception and hosts a worldwide network of dealers in 29 countries around the world.

“Graham brings a unique perspective and passion to racing in this new role and I’re looking forward to seeing it come to life as it continues to grow the sport of Legend Car and Bandolero racing worldwide,” said Jessica Fickenscher, Executive Vice President and senior officer experience for Speedway Motorsports. “With real-world experience behind the wheel and a strong vision for the future of the business, Graham sets a balance that promises to move the company forward.”

Smith began his professional career in vehicles in 2012 as a member of the Charlotte Motor Speedway operations team, where he assisted in land conservation, construction, and maintenance for nearly five years. After a one-year internship with Speedway Motorsports Corporate Sales department, he accepted his current position as Business Development Executive in 2020. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies from Furman University.

“Seeing my years competing with Bandoleros as a child, I could never have imagined the opportunity to take a leadership role within the company,” Smith said. “I know from personal experience the potential of this series and I’m pleased to have the chance to continue building the US brand Legend Cars and tell its story.”