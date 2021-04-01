The blockade in Tamil Nadu lasted until the end of April amid Covid-19 waves

Chennai: In order to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing coronavirus-related blockade until April 30, the news agency PTI reported. The nationwide blockade is extended under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The government has further issued instructions to implement the evidence handling protocol under an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan.

According to the order, there was a need to ensure that the RT-PCR tests performed were evenly distributed in all districts with adequate testing to be done in districts reporting a high number of infections.

Detention areas should be “defined” and prescribed control measures should be implemented within such areas. “Effective marking of control zones in vulnerable and high-incidence zones is essential to break the transmission chain and control the spread of the virus. Control zones will be carefully defined by district authorities …”, quotes PTI Rajeev Ranjan to have said.

Total active cases in the country crossed the 5.5 lakh level on Wednesday after 53,480 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The union’s health ministry said Wednesday that eight states accounted for 84.73 per cent of COVID-19 cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra went on to report the highest number of daily cases at 39,544.

Up to 2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 recurrences and 19 deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu today.

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single round on April 6 and the vote count will take place on May 2. The ruling AIADMK is running for election in a pre-poll alliance with BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The mandate of the Fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.