Complete linguist Elizabeth Guzman Ljubetic ’14 is committed to fostering a more interconnected business world.

Elizabeth Guzman Ljubetic ’14 was the first in her family to finish high school and college. Now she is a citizen of the world.

She speaks four languages, has lived in four countries and has 24 stamps in her well-worn passport. And it is thriving as a human resources business partner for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

“I enjoy working with individuals across the globe,” says Guzman Ljubetic, who supports Latin American sales and global marketing teams. “I also like the fact that I can communicate effectively with them in English and Spanish to create a more interconnected business world.”

Birthplace of Guanajuato, Mexico, came to the United States when he was 10 years old. Her family settled on the Hood River, Oregon, and she quickly became an excellent student. Guzman Ljubetic showed so much potential in high school that it was awarded a prize a Millennium Gates Scholarship.

“I was lucky to have the flexibility to attend almost any university in the US, but I wanted to stay close to my family.” it tha. “Willamette was the university I eventually chose.”

She was looking for an academic environment where she could connect with its professors on a personal level, and that is exactly what it has experienced. They helped her master research skills, gave her invaluable career advice and introduced her to incredible learning opportunities at home and abroad.

“One of the advantages of attending Willamette was working so closely with my professors every day, especially Patricia Varas and April Overstreet,” she said. “I liked my professors as approachable and supportive. “They made sure I understood not only the content, but also how it related to other disciplines and the world around us.”

Her classmates were also sources of inspiration, strengthening her desire to live the university motto, “Not for us we were born”.

“I liked being surrounded by students who wanted to develop into the best versions of themselves and think critically about the issues we faced in the world,” said Guzman Ljubetic.

She explored many of those issues in depth when participating in Willamette study programs abroad. She spent her new year in Chile and Spain before augmenting her international studies with a semester at American University in Washington, DC

“Each of those experiences involved different courses in Spanish, culture, politics, economics and business,” she said. “It helped shape my understanding of the intersection of these areas and how it affects the world.”

Her time abroad reinforced her desire to pursue a career in international business and her career became more focused when she placed a part-time job at the university’s Office of Human Resources.

“I knew I wanted to go into international business, but I was not sure about the specific field, so I had different internships and part-time jobs while I was a student,” she said. “I have been able to work with Human Resource professionals at Willamette and learn about possible paths within Human Resources, and that really helped me focus on developing my skills.”

She joined Aruba in 2014 after graduating with studies in Spanish and international studies. Guzman Ljubetic enjoys connecting business with human resource solutions, enhancing employee experience, supporting employee development, and developing HR talent management strategies and initiatives.

“Importers’s important that we create an inclusive environment, support our diverse workplace and provide the opportunity for each employee to reach their full potential,” she said.

As she continues with her daily tasks, Guzman Ljubetic constantly draws from the lessons she has received at Willamette.

“Willamette has helped me think critically about any challenges or issues I face in my career,” she said. “Although I do not have a specific education in HR, I know how to ask the right questions and really find the best solution for an organization. ”

Along the way, she has become a very skilled linguist. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and proficient in French and Portuguese. And whether she is serving customers or chatting with friends in another time zone, she is committed to fostering productive relationships within the global community.

“My parents always told me that billüe vale por dos’ (‘a person who is bilingual is worth two people’) and reminded me of the advantages of being able to speak many languages, “she said. “Language connects us and opens doors for the world.”