West Bengal Surveys: Countdown Begins for High-Voltage ‘Khela’ in Phase II

The countdown is set to begin for the high voltage ‘Khela’ (game) of energy in West Bengal with the second round of voting starting on Thursday.

In phase II, a total of 30 constituencies from the southern districts of 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are going to the polls.

Out of 171 candidates in this dispute 152 are men and the rest are women. This means that only 11 percent of the candidates are women.

Among these candidates, two are arguably the most prominent figures, namely Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Nandigram is ready to witness the most high profile race with Banerjee and Adhikari taking each other.

The stakes are high with Adhikari vowing that he would give up politics if he does not defeat Mamata with 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

The Left Front has appointed Minakshi Mukherjee, state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) from Nandigram against Banerjee and Adhikari.

In addition to Nandigram, another high-profile site that will test polls at this stage is the Debra electorate. BJP has indicted former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh against Humayun Kabir of Trinamool Congress, also a former IPS officer.

Notably, Ghosh once happened to be close to Mamata Banerjee. She joined BJP ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls. Kabir, on the other hand, joined TMC ahead of this Assembly polls.

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry are competing in the second round of polls, with actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee representing TMC and Chandipur and Bankura respectively while actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay from BJP is vying for the seat at Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medin. Coincidentally, union minister Amit Shah had campaigned for Chattopadhyay.

In Tamluk, TMC has introduced Soumen Mahapatra and faced BJP Harekrishna Bera and CPI Goutam Panda. In the Moyna constituency in Purba Medinipur, the BJP has placed Cricketer Ashok Dinda against TMC Sangram Kumar Dolui and Congressman Manik Bhownik.

In Haldia, sitting MLA Tapasi Mondal who was previously with CPI (M) is now the BJP candidate in relation to TMC Swapan Naskaran and CPI (M) Manika Kar Paik.

The total number of voters in the second phase is 75,94,549. The smallest constituency is Bishnupur with 2,18,690 constituencies while Daspur in Paschim Medinipur is the largest constituency with 2,97,849 constituencies.

There are 17 NRI voters and 13,118 service voters in the second phase of polls in the state.

800 security force companies have been deployed to ensure order and law during the voting.

The Election Commission has designated 10,620 polling stations for this phase with 8333 primary stations and 2287 auxiliary stations.

Some of the major issues in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness, with some small-scale workers and artisans facing difficulties since the imposition of the Covid-19 blockade. This has prompted both top parties to lure voters into their support.

Once a stronghold of the Left Front, these constituencies have voted in favor of the IMC in the last two elections. But the air of anti-duty against the ruling government can also play a crucial role during the polls. Also, Purba Medinipur is considered to be a fortress of the Adhikari clan. TMC is leveled on some of its welfare schemes like ‘Duare Sarkar’, ‘Swastho Sathi’ and ‘Kanyashree’ to garner votes.

However, the energy-filled campaigns that included stormy rallies and mega-street demonstrations were largely dominated by the ruling TMC and BJP. The third front, namely, the Congress coalition, the Left Front and the Indian Secular Force, has been observed to be on the back foot when it comes to tough campaigns.

The ambitious BJP has campaigned intensely in order to overthrow the current TMC government in the state. To continue its stride in Bengal especially after an overwhelming result in Lok Sabha 2019 polls in the state, the party has entered into Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and many others in the campaign. campaign.

The first round of the West Bengal Assembly elections ended with about 79.79 per cent voter turnout and covered 30 seats from Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

Voting for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member State Assembly will take place on April 6th.

Elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth round on April 10.

Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls.

The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22, when elections will be held for 43 seats.

In the seventh round on April 26, voting will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is set for April 29th when 35 seats will go to the polls.

The vote count will take place on May 2.

