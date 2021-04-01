International
West Bengal Surveys: Countdown Begins for High-Voltage ‘Khela’ in Phase II
The countdown is set to begin for the high voltage ‘Khela’ (game) of energy in West Bengal with the second round of voting starting on Thursday.
In phase II, a total of 30 constituencies from the southern districts of 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are going to the polls.
Out of 171 candidates in this dispute 152 are men and the rest are women. This means that only 11 percent of the candidates are women.
Among these candidates, two are arguably the most prominent figures, namely Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Nandigram is ready to witness the most high profile race with Banerjee and Adhikari taking each other.
The stakes are high with Adhikari vowing that he would give up politics if he does not defeat Mamata with 50,000 votes in Nandigram.
The Left Front has appointed Minakshi Mukherjee, state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) from Nandigram against Banerjee and Adhikari.
In addition to Nandigram, another high-profile site that will test polls at this stage is the Debra electorate. BJP has indicted former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh against Humayun Kabir of Trinamool Congress, also a former IPS officer.
Notably, Ghosh once happened to be close to Mamata Banerjee. She joined BJP ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls. Kabir, on the other hand, joined TMC ahead of this Assembly polls.
Many celebrities from the entertainment industry are competing in the second round of polls, with actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee representing TMC and Chandipur and Bankura respectively while actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay from BJP is vying for the seat at Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medin. Coincidentally, union minister Amit Shah had campaigned for Chattopadhyay.
In Tamluk, TMC has introduced Soumen Mahapatra and faced BJP Harekrishna Bera and CPI Goutam Panda. In the Moyna constituency in Purba Medinipur, the BJP has placed Cricketer Ashok Dinda against TMC Sangram Kumar Dolui and Congressman Manik Bhownik.
In Haldia, sitting MLA Tapasi Mondal who was previously with CPI (M) is now the BJP candidate in relation to TMC Swapan Naskaran and CPI (M) Manika Kar Paik.
The total number of voters in the second phase is 75,94,549. The smallest constituency is Bishnupur with 2,18,690 constituencies while Daspur in Paschim Medinipur is the largest constituency with 2,97,849 constituencies.
There are 17 NRI voters and 13,118 service voters in the second phase of polls in the state.
800 security force companies have been deployed to ensure order and law during the voting.
The Election Commission has designated 10,620 polling stations for this phase with 8333 primary stations and 2287 auxiliary stations.
Some of the major issues in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness, with some small-scale workers and artisans facing difficulties since the imposition of the Covid-19 blockade. This has prompted both top parties to lure voters into their support.
Once a stronghold of the Left Front, these constituencies have voted in favor of the IMC in the last two elections. But the air of anti-duty against the ruling government can also play a crucial role during the polls. Also, Purba Medinipur is considered to be a fortress of the Adhikari clan. TMC is leveled on some of its welfare schemes like ‘Duare Sarkar’, ‘Swastho Sathi’ and ‘Kanyashree’ to garner votes.
However, the energy-filled campaigns that included stormy rallies and mega-street demonstrations were largely dominated by the ruling TMC and BJP. The third front, namely, the Congress coalition, the Left Front and the Indian Secular Force, has been observed to be on the back foot when it comes to tough campaigns.
The ambitious BJP has campaigned intensely in order to overthrow the current TMC government in the state. To continue its stride in Bengal especially after an overwhelming result in Lok Sabha 2019 polls in the state, the party has entered into Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and many others in the campaign. campaign.
The first round of the West Bengal Assembly elections ended with about 79.79 per cent voter turnout and covered 30 seats from Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.
Voting for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member State Assembly will take place on April 6th.
Elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth round on April 10.
Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls.
The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22, when elections will be held for 43 seats.
In the seventh round on April 26, voting will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is set for April 29th when 35 seats will go to the polls.
The vote count will take place on May 2.
(Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]